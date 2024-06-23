Pegula saves 5 match points to beat Kalinskaya in Berlin final

United States' Jessica Pegula celebrates after beating Russia's Anna Kalinskaya in their WTA women's tennis final match in Berlin, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (Hannes P. Albert/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Jessica Pegula saved five match points before beating Anna Kalinskaya 6-7 (0), 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the final of the Berlin Ladies Open on Sunday.

“I played some really good tennis this week and I feel like I beat some really good girls, especially on grass," the American said after her first WTA title this year and fifth of her career. “To be able to gut out a win like that is cool.”

It was also Pegula's first career title on grass.

Pegula earlier Sunday resumed her suspended semifinal match against top-seeded Coco Gauff to win four of five points and prevail 7-5, 7-6 (2). Rain had interrupted the second-set tiebreaker on Saturday.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis