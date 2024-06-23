Pegula completes victory over Gauff, meets Kalinskaya in Berlin final

Russian tennis player Anna Nikolayevna Kalinskaya in action against US tennis player Jessica Pegula in the final tennis match of German final. Hannes P. Albert/dpa

Jessica Pegula had to play just five points to complete a rain-delayed 7-5, 7-6 (7-2) victory over fellow-American top seed Coco Gauff to reach the final of the Berlin grass court WTA tournament on Sunday.

Play was suspended for the night due to rain on Saturday, with Pegula leading 7-5, 6-6 (3-1), and she allowed Gauff no way back into the match.

In the final later on Sunday, Pegula faces Russian Anna Kalinskaya, who defeated former world number one Victoria Azarenka 6-1, 6-7 (3-7), 6-1 on Saturday.

It is the first grass court final for both players, with Berlin one of the tune-up events for Wimbledon which starts on July 1.