Peg Leg with a Kick Stand: Greg Zuerlein gives Cowboys shot at points from the far side

Ever since the Dan Bailey era, the Cowboys have been trying to capture perfection in a new kicker. Special teams coordinator John Fassel is now notorious for bringing in familiar faces and Greg Zuerlein was the very first one who came over with him from Los Angeles.

Zuerlein was an All-Pro kicker in 2017 and is known for his range, being donned the nickname “Greg the Leg” during his career. In his first season in Dallas, Zuerlein missed just one field goal under 50 yards in 32 attempts. After a shaky 2019 season with the Rams where he made only 72.7% of his field-goal attempts, Zuerlein showed consistency and even heroics with the infamous onside kick and a game-winning field goal against the Falcons.

The Nebraska native has been sidelined during the preseason with a back issue but was able to get some game time in the preseason finale. Entering the second of his three-year deal with Dallas, a similar season to 2020 will be a success for the Cowboys kicking unit.

Background Detail

Jersey No.: 2 Position: Kicker Age: 33 Height: 6-foot Weight: 195 pounds Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska High School: Lincoln Plus X College: Missouri Western Draft: 2012, Round 6, Pick 171 Acquired: Signed three-year deal in March 2020

NFL Stats

2020 Stats:

FG%: 82.9% FG's made: 34 Longest FG made: 59 yards XP%: 91.7% Points: 135 Kickoff Average: 62.1 yards

Career Stats:

FG%: 82.2% FG's made: 235 Longest FG made: 61 yards XP%: 97.1% Points: 1,002 Kickoff Average: 64.5 yards Awards: 2017 All-Pro 2017 Pro Bowl

Jan 3, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Dallas Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein (2) kicks a field goal against the New York Giants in the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys' Hunter Niswander (1) holds as place kicker Greg Zuerlein (2) kicks a field goal in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Nov 1, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein (2) reacts after making a 58-yard field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Player Profile

Coming off of a back injury, there is some concern about how consistent Zuerlein will be. The only issue Zuerlein had last season was kicks beyond 50 yards. Zuerlein was just 3-of-9 from that distance and it was uncharacteristic for a kicker known for his leg. The coaching staff also had him attempt kicks from beyond 60 yards in games, which contributed to the low percentage. Zuerlein had to sit and watch a competition between other kickers battling over the spot in his absence, but his role was never at risk. In 2021, Zuerlein should continue his stellar career and add to his points total that reaches over 1,000.

This profile is part of our countdown series to the regular season. For the full 90-man roster, go here. For our 53-man roster prediction, go here.

