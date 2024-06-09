Peerless Jasprit Bumrah helps India defend 119 to beat Pakistan at T20 World Cup

Bumrah's guile and pace was too much for Pakistan on a tricky New York pitch - Getty Images/Alex Davidson

India beat Pakistan by six runs in a low-scoring but tense T20 World Cup Group A encounter in New York where more than 34,000 fans were in attendance at a temporary arena.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first on a two-paced pitch where Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf picked up three wickets each while Rishabh Pant was India’s biggest contributor with a quick knock of 42 as they were dismissed for 119.

In response, Mohammad Rizwan laid the platform for the chase with a patient knock of 31 but Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals while India’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah made crucial dismissals to finish with figures of three for 14.

The result keeps India perfect in Group A with two wins from their opening two matches while Pakistan have zero points from two defeats following their upset by the hosts, the United States, in their first game.

More to follow

08:49 PM BST

India’s record-equalling defence

Joint lowest ever total defended in a T20 World Cup! Congratulations Team India. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 9, 2024

08:44 PM BST

The Group A table after two games

India Pts 4 NRR 1.455

USA Pts 4 NRR 0.626

Canada Pts 2 NRR -0.274

Pakistan Pts 0 NRR -0.150

Ireland Pts 0 NRR -1.712

Pakistan need to beat Ireland and Canada, ideally by a decent margin, and hope the US lose to both India and Ireland. The USA are one win - even one washout - away from reaching the Super 8s.

The amazing Jasprit Bumrah bowled India to victory - Alex Davidson/ICC

08:39 PM BST

India win by 6 runs!

OVER 20: PAK 113/7 (Shaheen 0 Naseem 10) Arshdeep Singh completes a famous win for India, despite a couple of defiant fours from Naseem Shah. He needed to hit 16 from the last three balls and couldn’t manage it.

India have defended a low total quite brilliantly on an awkward pitch. Pakistan were apparently cruising at 72/2, but in the last eight overs they managed just 41 runs for the loss of five wickets. The key moment was when Mohammad Rizwan, who top scored with 31, was bowled by the amazing Jasprit Bumrah.

Poor Naseem Shah, who bowled so well earlier in the day, walks of the field in tears. Pakistan aren’t quite out of the World Cup, but they are on the brink.

India beat Pakistan by six runs 🇮🇳



Listen to the roar of the crowd 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7fHwMNexMt — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 9, 2024

08:35 PM BST

Wicket!

Imad c Pant b Arshdeep 15 Pakistan’s misery is complete. Arshdeep follows Imad Wasim, who gets a thin inside-edge through to Pant. Play continues, with Imad surviving a run-out chance - but then Rohit goes back to revioew the caught behind. He’s had a brilliant day in the field. FOW: 102/7

08:32 PM BST

OVER 19: PAK 102/6 (Imad 15)

That was the last ball of a quite stunning spell from Bumrah: 4-0-14-3.

Pakistan need 18 from the last over, aka a miracle.

08:32 PM BST

Wicket!

Iftikhar c Arshdeep b Bumrah 5

Bumrah will bowl the penultimate over. He starts with a marvellous legcutter to the left hander that Imad can only edge for a single.

Iftikhar is befuddled by a slower bouncer and offers no stroke. He tries to whack the next ball out of the ground and doesn’t make contact.

This is a truly awesome performance from Bumrah. Pakistan look like they’re batting blindfolded against him. Imad survives a run-out referral after taking a desperate single to extra cover - but Iftikhar falls to the last ball, launching a low full toss to deep backwards square. Arshdeep takes a very fine catch, and that’s the end of Pakistan. FOW: 102/6

08:26 PM BST

OVER 18: PAK 99/5 (Imad 13 Iftikhar 5)

Siraj bowls a no-ball, which means a free hit for Iftikhar. He carves it to deep cover for a couple.

There’s been only one boundary since the 12th over, the edge by Imad Wasim. Unless that changes, India will win this game.

Siraj’s last over also includes a wide, and Pakistan find a way to score at least a single off every legal delivery. They need 21 from 12 balls; they need boundaries.

08:21 PM BST

Pakistan need 30 from 18 balls

And Bumrah will bowl six of them. It’s not happening.

08:20 PM BST

OVER 17: PAK 90/5 (Imad 10 Iftikhar 1)

Kudos to Hardik Pandya - and to Rohit Sharma for bringing him back at such a key moment. Pandya’s first two went for 18; the last two cost only six and included the important wickets of Fakhar and Shadab.

Pakistan have managed only 18 runs from the last five overs, and four of those came off the edge.

08:16 PM BST

Wicket!

Shadab c Pant b Pandya 4 Pakistan are falling in a heap. Shadab tries to hook a sharp bouncer from Pandya, who follows him outside leg stump. Shadab can only top edge it high in the air to give Pant a simple catch. FOW: 88/5

08:13 PM BST

OVER 16: PAK 85/4 (Imad 8 Shadab 2)

History is weighing heavy on Pakistan, who have lost so many World Cup matches against India. Axar Patel goes round the wicket to Imad and darts a couple of balls past his outside edge.

Just two runs from the over, and the required rate has zipped up to almost nine an over. India are favourites now.

08:09 PM BST

OVER 15: PAK 83/4 (Imad 7 Shadab 1)

Imad manages to carve Bumrah into the open spaces for a couple. Bumrah’s figures are outstanding, again: 3-0-12-2. Pakistan need 37 from 30 balls.

Mohammad Rizwan is bowled by the awesome Jasprit Bumrah - Alex Davidson/ICC

08:05 PM BST

Wicket!

Rizwan b Bumrah 31 Jasprit Bumrah delivers every single bloody time. His first ball was on a perfect length, beat Rizwan’s risky slog sweep and rammed into the stumps. That’s the key wicket for India. Rizwan gambled and lost FOW: 80/4

Are Pakistan starting to wobble? 👀



Jasprit Bumrah strikes again dismissing Mohammad Rizwan for 31 🔥 pic.twitter.com/645RVZryMI — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 9, 2024

08:02 PM BST

OVER 14: PAK 80/3 (Rizwan 31 Imad 5)

Oof, a moment of fortune for Imad, who gets off the mark by edging Arshdeep for four at catchable height. Bumrah still has two overs remaining so Pakistan have to task risks against the other bowlers. They need 40 from 36 balls.

07:56 PM BST

OVER 13: PAK 73/3 (Rizwan 30 Imad 0)

The three Pakistan batsmen to fall were all dismissed for 13.

Imad Wasim, promoted up the order to No5, wafts outside off and is beaten. It’s a superb over from Pandya - one run, one wicket. This is getting really tight.

07:54 PM BST

Wicket!

Fakhar c Pant v Pandya 13 Rohit Sharma’s gamble pays off! He risked bowling Pandya to Fakhar and was rewarded straight away when Fakhar top-edged a vigorous pull on the run and was brilliantly caught by Rishabh Pant. Fakhar goes for 13 from 8 balls, but now India have an opening. FOW: 73/3

07:51 PM BST

OVER 12: PAK 72/2 (Rizwan 29 Fakhar 13)

In such a low-scoring game, 20 minutes of Fakhar could be decisive. Arshdeep, perhaps mindful of that, strays onto the pads and is put away for four. He does well to concede only a couple from the rest of the over, including one ball that Rizwan almost chops on.

Pakistan need 48 from 48 balls.

07:48 PM BST

OVER 11: PAK 66/2 (Rizwan 28 Fakhar 8)

The new batter Fakhar Zaman charges his second ball and launches it back over Axar’s head for six. He won’t die wondering, not even on this pitch.

07:45 PM BST

Wicket!

Usman LBW b Axar 13 Another twist straight after drinks. Axar Patel’s first ball skids on to hit Usman Khan in front of middle and leg. It’s given not out on the field but India review a little desperately, and 100 per cent successfully. FOW: 57/2

07:42 PM BST

Drinks

A Pakistan win would be bad news for USA, and increase the chances of three teams - Pakistan, USA and India - finishing on six points. If that happens, one of them will be eliminated on net run-rate.

07:40 PM BST

OVER 10: PAK 57/1 (Rizwan 27 Usman 13)

After a few dot balls, Rizwan dances down to drive Jadeja inside-out for four. That’s a brilliant shot which keeps Pakistan on top at the drinks break. They need 63 from 60 balls.

07:36 PM BST

OVER 9: PAK 51/1 (Rizwan 22 Usman 12)

Usman Khan is sent back by Rizwan, collides with Pandya and is well short when Pandya’s throw misses the stumps. Perhaps it’s a good thing it did, or we’d have had another spirit of cricket incident.

It’s been a hyperactive start from Usman, but a first boundary might settle him down - especially as it was struck with such authority, slammed over cover on the run.

Pakistan are targeting Pandya, whose two overs have cost 18.

07:33 PM BST

OVER 8: PAK 42/1 (Rizwan 20 Usman 5)

An important moment: the introduction of the left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja. There isn’t much turn in his first over and Pakistan are content to pick up a few low-risk singles.

The target looks comfortable for Pakistan, 78 from 72 balls, but I suspect this is going the distance. Rizwan is the key man.

07:30 PM BST

OVER 7: PAK 38/1 (Rizwan 18 Usman 3)

Rizwan is hit on the glove again, this time by Siraj. The bounce has been more extravagant in this innings, though it’s still pretty consistent.

Usman, who has started his innings on a hit tin roof, is beaten again outside off stump.

I love this pain fighting Rizwan. He almost always battles with pain while he is batting.



2 more wickets and this could get closer than what it seems right now. #INDvsPAK — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 9, 2024

07:22 PM BST

OVER 6: PAK 35/1 (Rizwan 17 Usman 1)

Rizwan relieves the growing pressure by charging the new bowler Pandya to slap six over long-off. He’s pinned on the glove by the next delivery, and there’s a short break in play while he receives treatment. He’s fine to continue. Pakistan need 85 from 84 balls.

07:19 PM BST

OVER 5: PAK 26/1 (Rizwan 10 Usman 0)

Bumrah has given Pakistan the heebie-jeebies. Usman Khan is beaten by his first two deliveries, the second an extravagant leg-cutter.

07:18 PM BST

Wicket!

Babar c Suryakumar b Bumrah 13 India need to break this partnership asap, which means another over for Bumrah. He tries a short ball, but Babar sees it early and dumps it over midwicket for four.

The next ball is fenced towards slip, where Suryakumar swoops to his left, grabs the ball near the ground and sets off in celebration. It looks a clean catch but the umpires go upstairs to make sure. Replays confirm it was a lovely two-handed catch and Babar is on his way for 13. FOW: 26/1

Jasprit Bumrah took the key wicket of Babar Azam - Adam Hunger/AP

07:12 PM BST

OVER 4: PAK 21/0 (Rizwan 9 Babar 9)

Another dropped catch, though this was a much tougher opportunity. Babar spanked the ball back at the bowler Siraj, who couldn’t hold on to a very sharp chance above his head.

Both batsmen are starting to mistime their attacking strokes. It’s not easy to score on this pitch, even with the new ball, and India are still right in this game. Pakistan have only four specialist batsmen, including the keeper Rizwan, plus three allrounders and four bowlers.

07:08 PM BST

OVER 3: PAK 19/0 (Rizwan 8 Babar 9)

Here comes Jasprit Bumrah, the man most likely to win this game for India. Rizwan flicks his fourth ball flat and hard to fine leg, where Dube drops a simple chance. Oh my, that could be a big moment. Dube has had a really bad day, having made 3 from 9 balls with the bat.

DROPPED by Shivam Dube 😬



How costly could that be for India? 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/YyXGa9GrXZ — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 9, 2024

07:03 PM BST

OVER 2: PAK 15/0 (Rizwan 5 Babar 8)

Mohammed Siraj’s first ball is punched through mid-on for four by Babar, a delightful stroke.

Siraj responds by squaring up Babar, then beats Rizwan with a gorgeous delivery that snaps off the seam and just misses off stump. Rizwan looks a bit jittery.

Pakistan get a run in strange circumstances when Rizwan leaves his crease to defend Siraj, who collects the ball and flings it back at the stumps. It hits Rizwan, by now in his ground, on the arm and deflects for a single. Siraj and Rizwan pat each other to show there are no hard feelings.

Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Rizwan show there are no hard feelings - Adam Hunger/AP

06:58 PM BST

OVER 1: PAK 9/0 (Rizwan 4 Babar 3)

A confident start from Pakistan, with both batsmen driving their first balls through the covers for three.

Rizwan inside-edges an inswinger past leg stump, then steals an extra run after Pant fumbles a leg-side wide.

06:54 PM BST

Here come the players

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will face up to Arshdeep Singh. A slowish opening partnership of 100, the kind for which they have been criticised in recent years, would be just fine today.

India get in a huddle before the start of the Pakistan innings - Andrew Kelly/Reuters

06:42 PM BST

Pakistan need 120 to win

That’s a helluva comeback from Pakistan, who were in real trouble when India reached 89/3 after 11 overs. It won’t be easy, though - the pitch is awkward, India are India and Pakistan’s batting looks light.

06:41 PM BST

Wicket!

Arshdeep run out 9 Siraj steals three consecutive twos off Shaheen, with a couple of those runs coming from sloppy overthrows. Pakistan, the team who use the sublime and the ridiculous as starting points to go further west and east.

They’ve been largely sublime in the second half of the innings, and a comfortable run-out completes a stunning Indian collapse: seven wickets for 30 runs in eight overs. FOW: 119 all out

06:34 PM BST

OVER 18: IND 113/9 (Arshdeep 9 Siraj 1)

No hat-trick for Haris Rauf either, but he’ll settle for figures of 3-0-21-3.

06:33 PM BST

Wicket!

Bumrah c Imad b Haris 0 Now Haris Rauf is on a hat-trick! Bumrah thumps his first ball straight to short extra, where Imad Wasim takes a smart catch. India have lost six wickets for 25 runs. FOW: 112/9

Haris Rauf reacts after dismissing Hardik Pandya - Adam Hunger/AP

06:31 PM BST

Wicket!

Pandya c Iftikhar b Haris 7 The dangerous Hardik Pandya has gone, which might be the difference between a target of 120 and 140. He flicked Haris Rauf high towards deep square leg, where Iftikhar took a nonchalant two-handed catch above his head. That was so cool from Iftikhar, absurdly so in the circumstances. FOW: 112/8

06:27 PM BST

OVER 17: PAK 106/7 (Pandya 1 Arshdeep 9)

Arshdeep drags Amir high over midwicket for his first boundary; then he’s hit on the shoulder by a cross-seam bouncer that kicks from a length. It might have hit the glove too but the ball dropped just short of the keeper Rizwan.

Amir, who has probably been the pick of the bowlers, finishes with 4-0-23-2. Pandya has faced only one ball in the last two overs - but he will have strike at the start of the 18th.

Mohammad Amir celebrates after taking two wickets in two balls - Alex Davidson/ICC

06:21 PM BST

OVER 16: PAK 100/7 (Pandya 1 Arshdeep 3)

As the last proper batsman, Hardik Pandya is happy to take a bit of time to get used to this two-paced pitch. He gets off the mark from his eighth delivery, but that’s the only ball he faces in an fine over from Naseem.

Naseem ends a thrilling spell with figures of 4-0-21-3.

06:16 PM BST

OVER 15: PAK 97/7 (Pandya 0 Arshdeep 1)

Arshdeep Singh survives the hat-trick ball. More than half of the wickets have been from balls that stopped in the pitch, so this won’t be a routine chase for Pakistan.

06:13 PM BST

Wicket!

Jadeja c Imad b Amir 0 Mohammad Amir is on a hat-trick! Ravindra Jadeja checks his first ball straight to short cover, where Imad Wasim takes a comfortable catch. India have lost four wickets for seven runs! FOW: 96/7

TWO in TWO for Mohammad Amir 👀



India struggling in New York 😬 pic.twitter.com/8T0AwdoSZj — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 9, 2024

06:12 PM BST

Wicket!

Pant c Babar b Amir 42 Pakistan are rampant! Rishabh Pant, who has been starved of the strike in the last few overs, mistimes a lofted straight drive off Amir that is gleefully taken on the run by Babar Azam. FOW: 96/6

06:10 PM BST

OVER 14: IND 96/5 (Pant 42 Pandya 0)

Naseem bowls a wide that is also a no-ball. That means a free hit for Hardik Pandya, but he connects only with fresh air.

In the last three overs India have scored seven for two.

06:06 PM BST

Wicket!

Dube ct and b Naseem 3 Naseem Shah is having a day out. He’s picked up his third wicket, taking a simple return catch to dismiss Shivam Dube. It was a tame shot from Dube, who never got going, and now it’s India who are in a bit of bother FOW: 95/5

Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah celebrate another wicket - Stefan Jeremiah/AP

06:04 PM BST

OVER 13: IND 94/4 (Pant 41 Dube 3)

Imad is still getting some sharp turn, which will interest Ravindra Jadeja in particular. His third over is another tight one, with only three singles and a leg-bye.

This game is beautifully poised. I reckon India are slightly ahead, but I wouldn’t put the farm on it.

06:01 PM BST

OVER 12: IND 90/4 (Pant 40 Dube 1)

Shivam Dube chases his first ball and is beaten. Pakistan have come alive; Haris retrieves the next delivery in his follow through and dummies to throw at the stumps.

Dube denies Haris a wicket maiden by forcing a single behind square.

05:58 PM BST

Wicket!

Suryakumar c Amir b Haris 7 Another twist in this compelling game. Suryakumar Yadav spoons Haris Rauf straight to mid-off, where Amir takes the catch and slams the ball angrily into the ground. Pakistan needed that, big time. FOW: 89/4

Suryakumar Yadav walks off after being dismissed by Haris Rauf - Andrew Kelly/Reuters

05:55 PM BST

OVER 11: IND 89/3 (Pant 40 Suryakumar 7)

Pant misses a slap across the line at Imad. Enough of the orthodox nonsense; he reverse sweeps the next ball over short third man for four, a shot played with extraordinary hand speed.

Pakistan urgently need a wicket here or the match will get away from them.

Spectators cheer at the Nassau County Stadium - Adam Gray/Getty Images

05:53 PM BST

Drinks

Vintage Rishabh Pant: audacious, with more than a healthy dollop of luck - but also some stunning strokes, which have put India slightly on top, at least based on how the Eisenhower Park pitch has played so far this tournament.

05:48 PM BST

OVER 10: IND 81/3 (Pant 34 Suryakumar 5)

Pakistan have so many bowling options, perhaps too many. The latest, Haris Rauf, takes some hammer from Rishabh Pant. There are three fours in a row: a drive over mid-off followed by two flicks past short fine leg. One of those was played while he deliberately fell over to the off side, a shot we’ve seen from Pant before.

Hard to be sure in T20 cricket but it feels like India are in excellent position at the drinks break.

Rishabh Pant improvises to flick Haris Rauf for four - Timothy A Clary/AFP

05:44 PM BST

OVER 9: IND 68/3 (Pant 21 Suryakumar 5)

Another let-off for Pant! He slog-sweeps the new bowler Imad Wasim miles in the air, with the ball landing just short of the diving Usman Khan. He charged in from deep square leg, but the commentators are suggesting it might have been deep midwicket’s catch.

No matter. Imad’s first over is excellent, with some surprisingly sharp turn, and Pant has another escape when he mishits just short of long on. He’s riding his luck with abandon.

05:39 PM BST

OVER 8: IND 62/3 (Pant 17 Suryakumar 4)

Suryakumar Yadav drives his second ball straight down the ground for four, a formidable statement of intent.

05:37 PM BST

Wicket!

Axar b Naseem 20 Naseem Shah strikes again! Pakistan needed that because India were threatening to take control. Axar charged down the track, missed a hack across the line and was cleaned up. FOW: 58/3

You miss, I'll hit - Adam Hunger/AP

05:34 PM BST

OVER 7: IND 57/2 (Pant 16 Axar 20)

A change of pace, with the offspinner Iftikhar replacing Shaheen. Pant tries to sweep a couple of deliveries and gets in a tangle, dragging one of them back into his box.

Axar turns a poor over for India into a decent one by driving the ball gracefully back over Iftikhar’s head for four. His promotion looks a very good decision.

05:30 PM BST

OVER 6: IND 50/2 (Pant 15 Axar 15)

Pant is dropped by Usman Khan! He sliced Amir high over point, and Usman couldn’t hold a difficult swirling chance as he ran back towards the boundary.

Amir is getting some swing and looks really dangerous. Pant edged boundaries either side of that chance - one through the hands of Iftikhar at slip, the second straight over his head.

That was a marvellous over from Amir - and it went for 12.

Usman Khan is about to drop the dangerous Rishabh Pant - Adam Hunger/AP

05:23 PM BST

OVER 5: IND 38/2 (Pant 4 Axar 14)

Axar toe-ends Shaheen wide of slip for his first boundary. If that was fortunate, the next shot was glorious, a dainty uppercut for six.

In all there are 14 runs from the over. Both teams are trying to force things a bit too much - understandable given the emotion of the game, but not the best approach on this pitch. “When it’s seaming,” says Waqar Younis on commentary, “you need to be more disciplined.”

Axar Patel uppercuts cleverly for six - Eduardo Munoz/AP

05:16 PM BST

OVER 4: IND 24/2 (Pant 3 Axar 1)

Mohammad Amir replaces Naseem Shah and snakes three successive deliveries past Axar’s outside edge. He has an excellent record against left-handers so it’s no surprise Babar turned to him so early.

India need to stay calm and remember that 120-140 could be a competitive score.

05:13 PM BST

OVER 3: IND 20/2 (Pant 0 Axar 0)

Blimey, India have sent Axar Patel in at No4 to protect Suryakumar Yadav. That means they’ll have two left-handers at the crease.

The early signs are that the pitch is awkward rather than dangerous, with no uneven bounce yet. The outfield is also really slow, so discretion may be the better part of valour for India.

Ravi Shastri informs us that the roar to celebrate that wicket reached 122 decibels. For context, a jumbo jet taking off reaches about 180db. And Ravi himself went past 200db at the toss today.

For all the pitch talk, must say the curator has done a fine job to get this deck in order.



It's early in the game but definitely different to the previous games. #PakvsUSA #T20WordCup — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 9, 2024

05:10 PM BST

Wicket!

Rohit c Haris b Shaheen 13 A big wicket for Pakistan. Rohit tries to pick Shaheen up for six, as he did in the first over, but this time he picks out Haris Rauf at deep square leg. The commentators reckon that stopped in the pitch as well. Either way, India have lost their two openers inside three overs. FOW: 19/2

Haris Rauf takes a good catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma - Timothy A Clary/AFP

05:06 PM BST

OVER 2: IND 19/1 (Rohit 13 Pant 0)

The new batter Rishabh Pant is beaten by a lovely delivery from Naseem Shah. It’s a mixed over - some good balls, but also a wide and a freebie that Rohit Sharma flicks round the corner for four.

Babar Azam and Naseem Shah celebrate the wicket of Virat Kohli - Timothy A Clary/AFP

05:03 PM BST

Wicket!

Kohli c Usman b Naseem 4 Gone! Virat Kohli came into this tournament in pulsating form but he’s scored only five runs in two innings.

He drove his first ball sweetly for four but then clattered the third straight to Usman Khan at cover point. The ball was well wide of off stump and may have stopped in the pitch. Kohli had to reach a long way just to make contact and wasn’t able to control the stroke. FOW: 12/1

Naseem Shah picks up the HUGE wicket of Virat Kohli 😳 pic.twitter.com/TiGxFr9gHq — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 9, 2024

05:00 PM BST

The players are back on the field

Naseem Shah will share the new ball; Virat Kohli awaits.

04:50 PM BST

Play to resume at 5pm

And it’s still 20 overs a side. Win win.

04:45 PM BST

Frustrating scenes in New York

All very tedious, though am told we should still expect a match. Remember: the top score of the tournament in New York so far is Canada’s 137/7 against Ireland. Anything above that would put India in a fine position.

Indian supporters shelter from the rain at the Nassau County Stadium - Adam Hunger/AP

04:26 PM BST

Rain stops play

Urgh. After six balls, the rain returns and the umpires call the covers on as soon as possible. The commentators are hopeful that it’s a passing shower.

Update: it’s not a passing shower. It’s hooning down now, so they’ll be off for a while.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave the field in New York - Andrew Kelly/Reuters

04:26 PM BST

OVER 1: IND 8/0 (Rohit 8 Kohli 0)

Shaheen’s third ball is in the slot and flipped effortlessly over square leg for six by Rohit, a classic pick-up stroke. As Steve Smith observes in the commentary box, that’s a pretty good way to take a slow outfield out of the equation.

The over ends with a huge shout for LBW that is turned down. I thought there were two noises, and Babar decides not to review. It might also have pitched outside leg.

Replays confirm an inside-edge onto the pad. Good, cold-minded captaincy from Babar because Shaheen was desperate to review.

Shaheen Afridi implores the umpire to give Rohit Sharma out LBW - Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

04:14 PM BST

The national anthems

The captains lead their teams on to the pitch for the anthems and pre-match formalities. The two players are the back, Rishabh Pant and Shaheen Shah Afridi, high five as they enter the field of play.

It’s taken longer than expected but the biggest game in world cricket is about to begin. It’s still a full 20-overs-a-side game, though that may change if there are any more rain breaks.

Shaheen Shah Afridi will open the bowling to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Let’s play!

Pakistan's players sing the national anthem - Andrew Kelly/Reuters

03:59 PM BST

Play to start at 4.20pm!

Well that’s a pleasant surprise - the umpires have had a quick inspection and the match will start in just over 20 minutes’ time.

03:57 PM BST

Weather update

It was pelting down until a few minutes ago, apparently, and because this isn’t a regular cricket ground the drainage won’t be especially good. The safety of the outfield is going to be the main concern for the umpires.

I fear we could be facing another washout.

Uh oh 😟 Feeling very much for the fans in the open stands. For those in the UK, think of the Old Trafford party stand, and it's like that almost everywhere except hospitality #t20USA #IndvPak pic.twitter.com/PszucXwwQe — Alison Mitchell (@AlisonMitchell) June 9, 2024

03:46 PM BST

What happens if the game is rained off?

If a result isn’t possible, Pakistan will be in big trouble and USA will qualify for the Super 8s if they win either of their last two group games against India and Ireland.

That USA v Ireland game on Friday could be epochal.

Cricket in New York - Timothy A Clary/AFP

03:38 PM BST

More rain in New York

Eff eff ess. The covers are going back on, so the start could be pushed back again. We’ll keep you posted.

03:36 PM BST

Team news

India are unchanged. Pakistan bring in the fit-again Imad Wasim to replace Azam Khan, who has been really struggling. Mohammad Rizwan will take the gloves. Pakistan’s batting looks really light, but they have a helluvan attack.

India Rohit (c), Kohli, Pant (wk), Suryakumar, Dube, Pandya, Jadeja, Axar, Bumrah, Siraj, Arshdeep.

Pakistan Babar (c), Rizwan (wk), Usman, Fakhar, Shadab, Iftikhar, Imad, Shaheen, Haris, Naseem, Amir.

03:33 PM BST

Pakistan win the toss and bowl

Both captains smile broadly as Ravi Shastri announces the toss with operatic intensity. He is magnificent!

More importantly, Pakistan have won the toss and will bowl first. Rohit Sharma says he would have done the same.

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam enjoy Ravi Shastri's performance at the toss - Alex Davidson/ICC

03:29 PM BST

The toss is coming up

Steve Smith, part of the ICC commentary team, says he would definitely bowl first. It’s overcast, there could be more rain and nobody is quite sure what the pitch will do.

Steve Smith:🗣️



- As a bowler target the 6-8 M length

- Lots of cracks in this wicket for bowlers to exploit

- As a batter: Hit into the wind, target the short boundary

- The outfield is slow, so if you hit to the long part of the ground, running 2 is on

- Win the toss and bowl… pic.twitter.com/7q1PS7X3Pm — PakPassion.net (@PakPassion) June 9, 2024

03:19 PM BST

Match to start at 4pm

The toss will be in 10 minutes’ time, and if there’s no further rain the game will begin at 4pm BST, or 11am local time. No overs have been lost yet.

03:13 PM BST

Universe Boss x Big Apple

Chris Gayle, the Bradman of T20, is at the game today and looking magnificent.

Chris Gayle shares a joke with Pakistan captain Babar Azam - Stefan Jeremiah/AP

03:09 PM BST

Inspection at 3.15pm

It has stopped raining in New York. Pakistan are in a huddle on the outfield, with first Gary Kirsten and then Babar Azam giving impassioned speeches. India are kicking a football around.

Virat Kohli plays keepy-uppy on the outfield - Alex Davidson/ICC

03:03 PM BST

As does Suryakumar Yadav

"It's always been a great competition between the two teams" 💪



Suryakumar Yadav ahead of India's clash with Pakistan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/A9zBDjSXqz — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 9, 2024

03:03 PM BST

Shadab Khan previews the big game

"We know we didn't play well" 👀



Shadab Khan discusses how Pakistan will react today after their shock defeat to USA pic.twitter.com/s56kBPjv8M — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 9, 2024

02:54 PM BST

Toss delayed

The rain is getting lighter, so hopefully the delay won’t be long, but the captains won’t be tossing up at 3pm as planned.

The rain hasn't dampened spirits in New York - Stefan Jeremiah/AP

02:45 PM BST

Nick Hoult on cricket’s American adventure

With Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Matt Henry, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Haris Rauf and Jake Fraser-McGurk signed up for MLC, the counties and ECB need to wake up fast to the American threat. Cummins chose the league because of the business opportunities it affords him, a slap in the face for English cricket while it wrangles over the kind of private investment encouraged Stateside and which proves an allure to the game’s top players.

Read more...

Pat Cummins has signed a four-year contract with the San Francisco Unicorns - Matthew Lewis/ICC

02:40 PM BST

Start likely to be delayed

It’s raining fairly heavily in New York - cats and dogs according to Wasim Akram - and those on the ground think we’ll probably have a delayed start.

I wonder how keen Pakistan are to get on the field. A washout would be a very handy result for them. But then beating India would send their confidence into the stratosphere.

(Edit: I got this completely wrong - a washout is no good to Pakistan unless the USA lose their last two games.)

The covers are on the Nassau County Stadium - Adam Hunger/AP

02:24 PM BST

Best betting sites

Betting on the cricket? First take a look at these best betting sites.

02:21 PM BST

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live, over-by-over coverage of the big one in New York. India v Pakistan is an occasion like no other – but the celebration of their rivalry tends to overshadow how one-sided the contest has become. India routinely beat Pakistan at World Cups – 13 wins, one defeat – and are strong favourites to do so again at the Nassau County Stadium.

You might even say that India v Pakistan has become the mismatch of the century. One of the reasons we keep coming back for more is that, with Pakistan, you never know when they might engage Cornered Tigers Mode. At their best they are irresistible, no matter the opposition. India will know this: both teams are likely to have five survivors from the Champions Trophy final of 2017, when an inspired Pakistan walloped India by 180 runs.

Pakistan’s shock defeat to the USA on Thursday has made this a vital game, close to must-win; if they lose they will be facing a shock elimination before the Super 8s stage. Sri Lanka, New Zealand and England know how they feel. The return of the canny allrounder Imad Wasim is good news, though there are only so many ills he can cure.

India started with a deceptively uncomfortable win over Ireland, when their batsmen took various blows on an uneven pitch. The ICC will be crossing their fingers that today’s surface plays more consistently, especially as both sides could include four fast bowlers.

The pitch is one of many variables that add intrigue to this game. Another is the weather: there’s a chance of light showers throughout the game.

The match is scheduled to start at 3.30pm BST, 10.30am in New York.

A cricket fan sports a half-and-half jersey at the meeting of India and Pakistan in New York - Adam Hunger/AP

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.