Take a peek at Alabama football's stunning new locker room that was part of a $16 million renovation
Alabama Football/Twitter
Alabama football announced the completion of its $16 million overhaul of its Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility.
The Crimson Tide locker room received an impressive facelift, complete with backlit lockers, recliner chairs, lounge areas, recovery pools, and more.
The renovation project also included a new, multi-level Sports Science Center, an upgraded lobby area, and an expanded weight room.
Take a tour of the stunning revamped facilities below.
Welcome to the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility, home to the Alabama Crimson Tide locker room and football center.
Alabama Football/Twitter
The building underwent a $16 million facelift to give players access to state-of-the-art resources and swanky features.
Alabama Football/Twitter
The finished product features stunning attention to detail.
Alabama Football/Twitter
Even the decals in the hallways draw on the program's history of excellence and success on the national stage.
Ben Davis/Instagram
Maybe even to the chagrin of some rival programs.
Ben Davis/Instagram
But the pièce de résistance is the locker room itself.
Alabama Football/Twitter
Each personalized locker comes complete with its own cushy, reclining chair, a backlit Alabama logo, cup holders, drawers, cubbies, and more.
Alabama Football/Twitter
The lockers are set back in their own nooks to give players a semblance of privacy within their shared space.
Alabama Football/Twitter
Inside each locker, the player's name, position, number, hometown, and photo are featured on the wall.
Alabama Football/Twitter
Here's a closer look at linebacker Ben Davis' locker.
Ben Davis/Instagram
Players can kick back and relax in their recliners, which look more like movie theater seats than typical locker room chairs.
Alabama Football/Twitter
And there's plenty of storage space, too.
Alabama Football/Twitter
Some lucky players even have a front-row view of flat-screen TVs across from their lockers.
Alabama Football/Twitter
The locker room is arguably the most impressive portion of the renovation, but there are other aspects of the revamped facility that are bound to impress current players and recruits alike.
Ben Davis/Instagram
Like the modern-looking recovery pools — a brand-new addition to the facility.
Ben Davis/Instagram
Or this backlit sleep pod that's already getting some use from players on campus.
Ben Davis/Instagram
The Crimson Tide pulled out all the stops in the hydrotherapy treatment area, where players can watch TV and relax while completing recovery.
Ben Davis/Instagram
According to the university's website, the new, multi-level Sports Science Center offers student-athletes with plenty of treatment options, including massage therapy, cryotherapy, stretching, chiropractic, and mental health services.
Ben Davis/Instagram
Source: Building Bama
The Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility renovation is part of the school's "The Crimson Standard" project — a 10-year, $600 million boost to various athletics facilities across campus.
Ben Davis/Instagram
It's tough to imagine Alabama's appeal to a recruit getting any stronger, but the program's swanky new hub could be the icing on the cake for some high-profile high school players.
Alabama Football/Twitter
