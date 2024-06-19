Pedulla: ‘Two different languages’ – Milan’s issue provided by Theo and Ibrahimovic’s words

AC Milan are entering potentially their most important mercato in recent years, and their job has been made more difficult in the past week due to the discrepancies between comments made by two highly important individuals.

Interest is expected for several of Milan’s players – after all, players like Mike Maignan, Theo Hernandez, and Rafael Leao will always generate interest, even if their contracts are healthy. However, in the French pair’s situation, their contracts are generating nerve.

The pair currently have deals expiring in 2026, and whilst Paulo Fonseca sees them as key parts of his squad moving forward, interest has been present for both. Seemingly, that settled when Ibrahimovic spoke in a press conference about their status and how the club felt about them staying.

However, Theo Hernandez’s words the following day set the situation alight, even if he did not say anything new.

Speaking in his comment for Sportitalia (via Milan News), Alfredo Pedulla stated that the situation went from 0 to 100 immediately, and doubts arose about everything said in Zlatan’s press conference.

Whilst this is unnerving enough, the fact that two imperative figures for Milan spoke ‘two languages’ and portrayed two messages suggests that things may not be as they seem, a worrying thing for two people on the same payroll, as Pedulla states.