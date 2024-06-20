Pedulla takes stock of Milan’s striker debacle: “Football is a business”

More so than ever, the football mercato is inflated, and the value of players increases at a rate we have maybe not seen before. Unfortunately, this is the summer when AC Milan need to recruit a striker, but they would prefer two, which will cost.

Recruitment is never easy, but working on a budget that must satisfy signings in four areas, whilst also leaving budget aside for opportunities is an increasingly difficult prospect. For Milan, the signing of Joshua Zirkzee seemed feasible until it reached the €55-60 million range, but news of his release clause returned them to the favourites for his signature.

However, his agent is now halting a move, stating it will cost €15 million in additional commission fees for a move to occur. A fee that the Rossoneri are trying to avoid by any means necessary, as we reported last night.

Additionally, a move for their second preference, Artem Dovbyk, is looking less likely, with news about the Ukrainian striker’s interest from Italy and Spain.

Today, Alfredo Pedulla uploaded a video titled ‘It’s all about money’ to his YouTube channel, to take stock on the debacle, and his words have been relayed by Radio Rossonera.

“Football has become a business. Teams are businesses and footballers have also become businesses. My criterion is one: if they offer me a better job, I will go where they pay me more.”

The possible Dovbyk-Morata market plot…

“Dovbyk now has a 40 million clause, he is being approached by Napoli. He wants to see if Atletico Madrid need a striker, especially if Morata will return to Italy. Milan have been following Dovbyk, but there is money here too: 40 million clause, last year it was 7 plus bonuses. Napoli’s first option remains Lukaku. Morata will be the talk of the town later on.”