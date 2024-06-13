Pedulla: Roma Primavera coach rejects Serie C clubs – he is waiting for Milan

AC Milan officially announced that Ignazio Abate will be leaving the club, and there is someone in pole position to replace him as the Primavera head coach.

The club are looking for a new coach to continue the great work done by Abate in the past two years, and according to Alfredo Pedulla (via Radio Rossonera) Federico Guidi is the leading candidate to replace him.

The Primavera have achieved great results in the last two years, above all getting to the UEFA Youth League semi-final last season and the final this season when they lost against Olympiacos in Switzerland.

Abate will leave after a couple of seasons in which he also helped the development of some young talents, because he feels that now is the right time to take a senior job with several Serie B sides linked.

Guidi could be the next coach, as per the journalist. He is the current coach of Roma Primavera, who were beaten in the Scudetto final against Sassuolo by a scoreline of 3-0. They had finished second in the table behind Inter with 19 wins in 34 games, but were unable to lift the trophy.

Vergine knows him very well as the two have already worked together both in the youth sector of Fiorentina and that of Roma. After poaching Vergine from Roma, Milan could do the same again. Guidi has said no to two offers from Serie C in the last few hours because he is waiting for Milan.