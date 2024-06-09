Pedulla: Pioli’s inbox empty after Milan exit despite links with three clubs

Stefano Pioli is looking for his next club after leaving AC Milan and at the moment there does not seem to be a great array of possibilities for him, according to one journalist.

According to Alfredo Pedulla (via Radio Rossonera), Pioli’s inbox is currently empty when it comes to offers from clubs despite the various rumours that have been circulating about jobs both in Italy and abroad.

He states that Pioli has long been mentioned as a candidate for Napoli, but was never a first choice because Aurelio De Laurentiis – the president of the Partenopei – only ever had the idea of hiring Antonio Conte in mind.

In Italy there is not much in the way of alternatives for Pioli. There was ‘a whisper about Bologna’ and what would have been return to the Rossoblu, but they didn’t move forward and instead went for Fiorentina’s Vincenzo Italiano.

Aside from that, there are no rumours about another job in Serie A. Before Fenerbahce went straight for Jose Mourinho, Pioli had also had an enquiry from Turkey, but he did not seem interested in the idea of coaching there. The Premier League is the big desire for every coach, as Pioli declared himself.