Pedulla: Milan target being ‘probed’ by Serie A rival – the information

AC Milan will sign a defensive midfielder in the upcoming summer window, and one of the players they admire is also being looked at by another Serie A club, meaning a decision might have to be made quickly.

Several issues were identified in the 2023/24 campaign, and one of them was the lack of cover in midfield. Milan are blessed with some great talent in the middle of the pitch, but there are certainly some issues with the composition of the trio.

Given Fonseca is expected to play a 4-3-3, a continuation/evolution of Stefano Pioli-ball, this issue remains, and a new midfielder is a must in the mercato, even if no one departs because title-winning sides cannot have square pegs in round holes.

Two names have been frequently linked with joining the Rossoneri, and those are Mats Wieffer, who is an increasingly favoured target, and the other is Youssouf Fofana.

This morning, Alfredo Pedulla revealed on his website that the Frenchman is also being looked into by Juventus, and whilst the Turin club are close to signing Douglas Luiz, there is a desire to add another midfielder to their side, and the price tag of €15 million plus bonuses might be a deal too good to turn away from.