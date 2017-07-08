Pedroia, Bradley Jr., Ramirez homer, Red Sox beat Rays 8-3

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash, left, pulls starter Jake Odorizzi after Odorizzi allowed a bases-loaded walk to Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr. during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- The Boston Red Sox used the long ball to rebound one day after losing with their ace.

Dustin Pedroia, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Hanley Ramirez all homered, Drew Pomeranz won his third consecutive start, and the Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 on Friday night.

Pedroia hit a two-run shot during a four-run third, and Bradley Jr. had a fourth-inning solo drive off Jake Odorizzi (5-4) as Boston took a 5-0 lead.

Pedroia's homer was his third this season and first since May 7. He's hitting .302.

''Being able to turn on a ball like he did, that's an encouraging sign because while the average has been there, throughout the course of his career he's been known to have more power,'' Boston manager John Farrell said. ''So, I think he's starting to figure some things out after the knee problem.''

Ramirez scored his 1,000th run on his ninth-inning solo homer.

''We put some hits together and got us a nice lead,'' Pedroia said. ''We pitched and played defense after that.''

Pomeranz (9-4) limited Tampa Bay to two runs over six innings despite allowing six hits and five walks.

Steven Souza Jr. hit a solo homer in the seventh for the Rays, who beat Chris Sale and the AL East-leading Red Sox 4-1 in the opener of a four-game series Thursday night. The Rays, third in the division, trail Boston by 5 1/2 games.

''The big hit eluded us,'' Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said after his team went 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base.

Odorizzi gave up seven runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. He has allowed a homer in 13 consecutive appearances, which ties Jesse Chavez of the Los Angeles Angels for the longest streak in the majors this season.

Odorizzi has failed to complete six innings in six of his last eight starts.

''Just not executing,'' Odorizzi said.

Wilson Ramos got his 10th RBI over his last six games on a double and Brad Miller added a run-scoring single in the fourth as the Rays got within 5-2.

Miller, reinstated from the 10-day disabled list after missing 27 games with a right hip injury, had two hits and drew two walks.

The Rays had runners on second and third with one out in the second but ran themselves out of the inning after Mallex Smith bunted. Ramos was thrown out retreating to third base before Miller was tagged out during a rundown between second and third.

The Rays loaded the bases with one out in the fifth but failed to score when third baseman Deven Marrero made a nice back-hand grab of Ramos' hard one-hopper to start a double play.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: SS Xander Bogaerts, hit on the right hand by a pitched ball Thursday, didn't play but might return this weekend.

Rays: Cash (broken left foot) is no longer using crutches. ... INF Tim Beckham (left ankle) went on the 10-day disabled list.

MULTI-TASKING

Rays first-round draft pick Brendan McKay will be a starting pitcher, DH and first baseman for Class A Hudson Valley. ''The other day we sat down and mapped out a schedule,'' McKay said. ''Their willingness to do it shows a lot.'' McKay received a signing bonus of $7,005,000.

ALL-STAR ADD

Rays RHP Chris Archer was added to the AL All-Star team and is looking forward to another All-Star moment with his parents. ''Making my parents smile is one of my main motivations,'' Archer said. ''The last one (in 2015), I was standing next to Felix Hernandez and my name was called. I looked at parents' faces. I want to make that happen again.''

NUMBERS GAME

Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth. . Boston RF Mookie Betts' only hit in his last 19 at-bats was an RBI double in the decisive third inning.

UP NEXT

Red Sox RHP Rick Porcello (4-10) and Rays RHP Alex Cobb (6-6) are Saturday's starters.