Pedro Martinez sends hilarious tweet ahead of HR Derby originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Josh Bell, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Pete Alonso, Joc Pederson, and...Pedro Martinez?

The former four sluggers are set to square off in Monday night's Home Run Derby. The latter, the former Red Sox ace, believes his invitation may have gotten lost in the mail.

My invitation to participate in the homerun derby must have gotten lost in the mail... but maybe I'll get one next year! 😂 #homerunderby #allstargame #mlb pic.twitter.com/cQ9gE7qEK3 — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) July 8, 2019

The hilarious tweet is just one example of the current MLB analyst's infectious personality that Boston fell in love with in the early 2000's.

Just how well, hypothetically, would Martinez fare in the Derby? The Hall of Famer had a .099 batting average and no homers in his 18-year career.

Maybe give Pedro a corked bat or let him hit from the pitcher's mound so he can knock a few out of the park.

