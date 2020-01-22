Boston Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez gave a special shoutout Tuesday to one of the newest members of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Martinez, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015, tweeted a message of congratulations to New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter after Monday's 2020 HOF class announcement.

No surprise with you DJ! Ever since you stepped on the field you looked like a HOF. Glad you're on my team now, and don't have to face you. Happy to have you on the @baseballhall Respect! #DerekJeter — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) January 22, 2020

Jeter was a near-unanimous selection with 99.7 percent of the vote, making him the 57th first-ballot Hall of Famer. The other member of the 2020 class is Larry Walker, who's best known for his many impressive years with the Colorado Rockies.

Martinez and Jeter played in many intense games against each other as part of the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry, including three American League Championship Series. The three-time Cy Young Award winner finally got the best of Jeter and the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS, where the Red Sox overcame a 3-0 series deficit and shocked New York with a Game 7 victory at Yankee Stadium.

Now, as Martinez noted in his tweet, they are teammates in Cooperstown, where their extraordinary careers and enormous impact on the sport's greatest rivalry will live on forever.

Pedro Martinez gives Yankees star Derek Jeter special Hall of Fame shoutout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston