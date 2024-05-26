Pedro Grifol calls out White Sox for ‘f—g flat' performance vs. Orioles

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol was not happy with his team’s performance on Sunday. After White Sox narrowly avoided being no-hit in a 4-1 loss to the Orioles, he called out his players’ effort and energy.

“Most of the guys were f—g flat today,” Grifol said. “Unacceptable.”

When asked what he meant by that, Grifol didn’t elaborate much, but he did share his disappointment that batters didn’t make any in-game adjustments to Orioles starter Kyle Bradish, who didn’t allow a hit through seven innings.

“Flat. Period. Major league game. Gotta respect it. Pretty simple.”

Grifol did praise pinch hitter Danny Mendick for getting the team on the board with a solo homer in the eighth inning, and starter Garrett Crochet, who “pitched his ass off.”

Crochet gave up two runs in six innings, and struck out 11 batters in the process.

“That’s all I got,” said Grifol.

He wasn’t kidding. Grifol only fielded six questions and declined to answer two of them before waving off reporters and leaving the podium. His postgame comments lasted just one minute and ten seconds.

Sunday’s loss completed a four-game sweep at the hands of the Orioles. They’ve now lost nine of their last 10 games.

The White Sox stick in Chicago for a three-game set against the Blue Jays, starting Monday.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.