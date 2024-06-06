Pedro Grifol addresses speculation about his questionable job security originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox find themselves at the bottom of the standings and one of baseball's worst teams on both offense and defense, but Pedro Grifol isn't letting himself worry about his job security.

The White Sox had lost 12 consecutive games heading into Wednesday's game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, and as pressure ratchets up on Grifol, he says that speculation comes with the territory for a team mired in a losing streak.

"That's part of the job. Right? I don't focus on that stuff. It's a part of the job," Grifol said before Wednesday's game. "We're not winning. So when you're not winning, speculation gets higher and higher. It's a part of what we do. We get signed up to win baseball games. And when you don't, there's always a possibility of a change being made."

Grifol is just under halfway through his second season as the White Sox's manager and holds a 76-147 record as the skipper. He came to Chicago after having served in the Kansas City Royals organization since 2013, most recently as a bench coach. He wore many hats with the Royals, including assistant hitting coach and catching instructor.

Former general manager Rick Hahn and Vice President Kenny Williams, who hired Grifol, are both gone, and with speculation swirling, Grifol opts not to let that concern take over his mind.

"I don't make those decisions. And I'm certainly not gonna worry about it," Grifol said. "My concern is making sure this team is ready to play tonight, making adjustments from yesterday, and trying to see if we can snap this losing streak. That's no fun. Extremely painful because we've lost some painful games. But I'm certainly not gonna make this about me and my future here. I'm not gonna decide that anyway. I don't make those decisions."

One comment that put some pieces together about the speculation was when Grifol called the White Sox's hitting "f------ flat" on May 26 after Orioles starter Kyle Bradish shut out the White Sox through seven innings, not allowing a single hit and striking out 11 batters.

Some White Sox players, including Gavin Sheets and Korey Lee, respectfully disagreed with Grifol's assessment while tipping their cap to Bradish for his outstanding pitching. Grifol doubled down on his comments the next day, imploring the team's need to make adjustments at the plate.

One anonymous player, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal that further swirled speculation over the manager's future, viewed Grifol's comments as an attempt to fire up the club. Another player, however, believed Grifol erred in making his comments behind closed doors a public matter.

Grifol, while holding some dissatisfaction at certain moments with the team, expressed his overall approval of the club's effort and energy as a whole this season.

"You know what, I have," Grifol said when asked about his satisfaction with the team's readiness to play nightly. "I have zero complaints about the effort, the energy, the willingness to play, the work we do. Just the way they go about it. The energy, the dugout, the adjustments they make, when I make, when I pinch-hit, how they root for their teammates. These guys have given us everything they got, everything they got."

As Grifol said, there are plenty of opportunities for players to step up on the team. And let's be honest, after trading big names in Dylan Cease this offseason, and Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Jake Burger, Kendall Graveman and others at the trade deadline last season, that's a certainty.

All the blame for this horrid White Sox season will not rest solely at the feet of Grifol. The trade of Dylan Cease in spring training and the decision not to spend aggressively in free agency have played into the team's struggles, but ultimately, Grifol's future will hinge on whether the front office believes he's capable of developing the club's next generation of stars.

After all, fans have seen journeymen like Erick Fedde, and youngsters like Bryan Ramos put their names on the map amid a throwaway season, and perhaps that is why Grifol is confident in his ability to manage a baseball team, even if his first job's record doesn't show it.

"That's up for debate for everybody who has that conversation," Grifol said when asked if someone can do his job better. "I know what I can do. I know what I bring to the table. I certainly know what these coaches bring to the table and the work they put in every single day.

"I'm really comfortable with who I am as a baseball man and these coaches are really good coaches that really care. And we bleed this. This is what we do for a living. There's a lot of sacrifices being made every single day by these coaches, by myself, to help these guys perform and continue to improve on a daily basis for us to win games."

