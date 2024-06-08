Pedri tips Barcelona teammate for key Euro 2024 role

Barcelona star Pedri scored twice as Spain completed their final Euro 2024 warm up test.

The midfielder opened his account for Spain at senior level, and then doubled his tally, as La Roja won 5-1 against Northern Ireland in Mallorca.

Luis de la Fuente’s side head into the tournament in red hot form and Pedri’s return to full fitness is a major boost to his midfield options.

Pedri will start in the engine room, and despite doubts over how de la Fuente’s defence will look, his attack is also taking shape.

Alvaro Morata will lead the attack, on the back of a goal in Palma, and he will be flanked by Lamine Yamal and Nico Wiliams.

Despite having just 21 caps between them, and the former not turning 17 until the day before the final, Pedri is confident they will hit the ground running.

“It’s spectacular to play with Nico Williams and Lamine, especially today, they give great width. You know that a ball into space is going to arrive and it’s very comfortable to play with the two of them”, as per reports from Diario AS.

Spain’s Euro 2024 opener against Croatia on June 15 will be their next test with Lamine Yamal making his major tournament debut.

Images via Getty Images