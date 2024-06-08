📸 Pedri finally opens his account for Spain with brilliant brace 🤯

It's somehow hard to believe that Pedri is still only 21 years old, considering he is already a huge part of Spain's midfield.





Tonight, the Barcelona star passed a major milestone for his country, finally scoring his first-ever goal for the national side.

His equaliser spared Spain's blushes too, as their opponents Northern Ireland were ahead from the first minute of the game.

And he got off the mark in some style too, with a stunning strike from outside the box.

PEDRI'S FIRST CAREER GOAL FOR SPAIN IS A STUNNER 🎯🔥 pic.twitter.com/0BWLrFqyGN — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 8, 2024

One goal was soon two, as Pedri fired in again with a one-touch finish inside the box. His confidence is clearly surging after 19 games for Spain without a goal.

Now, with Euro 2024 just around the corner, what better time for the youngster to discover his shooting boots?