Pedri already adapting to new role for Hansi Flick’s 4-2-3-1

There are not many better players in world football than a fit and raring Pedri Gonzalez. The youngster is quite rightly regarded as one of the sport’s brightest talents and is one of Barcelona’s centre-pieces at just 21 years of age.

Pedri’s only obstacle in his hunt for greatness in recent years has been his constant battle with injuries. There is, thus, a hope that Hansi Flick can help the youngster overcome his biggest limitation.

The midfielder is currently on duty with the Spanish National Team in Germany and will link up with Flick for pre-season late next month.

With the manager likely looking to change the team’s formation to a 4-2-3-1, the 21-year-old could well become the team’s single most important player.

The core of the attack

While Flick does not have the freedom he would have liked in terms of transfers, the manager is blessed with some serious talent in the Catalan dressing room.

A change to the 4-2-3-1 setup, needless to say, shifts a large onus of the attacking creativity to the winger and the attacking midfielder.

Pedri, by far, is Flick’s best bet to take on the role in the offensive midfield. Sitting in front of the double pivot and directly behind the central striker, he will be tasked with lurking close to the opposition box and luring defenders away from the forwards.

(Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

More importantly, he will have a greater responsibility of creating and finishing chances in the final third, rendering him one of the team’s primary outlets in attack.

Last season, Pedri showed that he had a great strike to him and scored four goals for the team in La Liga alone. His importance in the final third will only grow next season as he enters a niche with minimal defensive responsibilities.

Preparing for the role

In recent seasons, Pedri has primarily operated as a central midfielder for Barcelona and thus has had his offensive potential slightly curbed.

Ahead of his imminent change in position, it thus only serves the Spaniard well to play as the attacking midfielder for Spain at the Euros.

Luis de La Fuente has deployed the 21-year-old directly behind Alvaro Morata and between wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams on the field.

The Barcelona sensation scored twice for La Roja in their international friendly against Northern Ireland before providing an assist in the team’s clash against Croatia.

Starting once more vs Italy, Pedri had two glorious chances to score but unfortunately put them wide.

Yet, he was decisive with his every touch, orchestrated the play and provided three key passes for the team.

At this point, it is thus safe to say that the Canary Islander is adapting well to his new role. The coming season will be fascinating to follow, especially if Pedri can stay fit.