We asked you how you are feeling before Friday's play-off semi-final second leg against West Bromwich Albion.

It is still all to play for, but have your hopes of a play-off final place been boosted following the first-leg goalless draw?

Here are some of your comments:

Dave: If we do not capitalise on our possession and score more than one goal, I have a horrible feeling it will go to penalties and we will lose out.

Richard: We are on a knife's edge. If we go up we have a chance of retaining Downes, Harwood-Bellis, Fraser, Adams, Stuart Armstrong and Walker-Peters who would be vital to survival. If we do not go up, we will probably lose them all and become an average Championship side.

Shaun: We have the beating of the other teams in the play-offs. It's 180 minutes to rediscover the form that saw us break the club record earlier in the season. Big things were expected of Stewart and it would not surprise me to see him play a small but key role in the play-offs.

Anon: First goal is so important on Friday for either team. West Bromwich Albion will push from the off, but if Saints can get a goal inside the first 20 minutes then WBA will have to open it up and go for it. That will give Saints a chance for more goals on the break. That being said, Saints to win 3-1.

Laurie: I'm nowhere near 100% convinced. This playing out from the back strategy has cost them 19 goals by forced errors this season. I also feel that the Saints still lack Premier League quality. This is also assuming that the current players stay.

Seb: It will be a nervy game on Friday but I believe we have the pedigree to pull it off. We know that they have the talent to do it, so the players just need to prove it to themselves.