Pedestrian dies 11 days after being struck by 2 cars in West Reading

Aug. 31—A Reading man has died in Reading Hospital of a traumatic brain injury suffered when he was struck by two vehicles Aug. 13 on Penn Avenue in West Reading, Berks County Chief Deputy Coroner George Holmes said Thursday.

Roberto Lopez Gutierrez, 55, was pronounced dead by a staff doctor on Aug. 24 at 10:04 p.m. The death was ruled accidental, Holmes said.

The victim was struck by two vehicles about 1:40 a.m. in the 400 block of Penn, police said. He was taken to Reading Hospital with critical injuries and his condition worsened.

Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams said no charges will be brought against the drivers. He said Lopez Gutierrez was wearing dark clothes, making him hard to see by motorists on a rainy night, when he was struck while crossing the street.