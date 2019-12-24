Pederson sweating on Ertz's fitness as Eagles eye playoffs

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said he is awaiting the results of further tests after star Zach Ertz reportedly suffered a fractured rib against the Dallas Cowboys.

Ertz hurt his rib in Sunday's 17-9 win over rivals the Cowboys as the Eagles moved top of the NFC East standings with one regular-season game remaining.

The Eagles tight end left for the locker room before returning to the game to help Philadelphia seize control in the race for the NFL playoffs.

As the Eagles prepare for Sunday's decisive clash with the New York Giants, Pederson told reporters on Monday: "He [Ertz] took the shot there in the first half.

"There is a rib that has been affected. I am waiting on, with our doctors, a couple more tests for some other things. We'll all see later today actually. Probably have something more for you either tomorrow [Tuesday] or Thursday when I see you guys again."

Pederson added: "That [Ertz] got back out there, just shows his toughness and willingness to get back out there.

"As you guys know, we take every injury seriously and make sure that we protect our players. That's what Mondays are for, to do a full evaluation on all our guys that get nicked up in games."

The Eagles (8-7) can seal their postseason berth by topping the New York Giants (4-11), while the Cowboys (7-8) face the Washington Redskins (3-12).