Pederson: Jaguars veteran trio should be cleared for training camp

Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson said Monday that wide receiver Gabe Davis and defensive linemen, Arik Armstead and Roy Robertson-Harris, should be cleared from their injuries for the Jaguars’ training camp in July.

The trio of veterans have been limited and/or sidelined throughout Jacksonville’s voluntary offseason team activities this summer.

Pederson updated their statuses after confirming undrafted rookie wide receiver David White Jr.’s torn ACL, suffered last week.

“David is the only significant [injury]. The other guys should be cleared and ready to go for training camp,” Pederson said.

Davis, who signed with Jacksonville via free agency in March, continues to nurse a knee sprain suffered at the end of his fourth season with Buffalo, earlier this year. In front of reporters, Davis has been limited to individual drills during OTAs.

Over four seasons with the Bills, Davis caught 163 passes for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Armstead and Robertson-Harris have each worked to the side of the field during OTAs, witnessed riding stationary bikes and observing their position groups throughout drills while recovering from undisclosed hurts. Robertson-Harris has been seen wearing a boot on his right foot.

Armstead, also a 2024 free agent signee with Jacksonville, spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career with San Francisco. He accumulated 302 tackles with 43 for loss, 33.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and six defended passes with the 49ers.

Robertson-Harris, a three-year Jaguar and seven-year pro, has tallied 191 tackles including 23 for loss, 17 sacks and 13 defended passes in his career.

