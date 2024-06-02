Pedersen, Gomis & Fuchs - United's best cult hero signings

[BBC]

We asked you to name Dundee United's best cult hero signings - the player who showed up with little expectation (and perhaps ability) but won over the support.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Anon: I would say John Rankin or Paul Paton, both came with little expectation, especially John after Hibs. Both were outstanding for United and became fan favourites.

Derek: Erik Pedersen. Great attitude, skills and so enthusiastic.

Denis: Jon Daly is the most recent cult hero for United.

Scott: Morgaro Gomis, signed from Cowdenbeath as a total unknown and turned out to be immense. His ability was every bit as good as his passion. He had a cracker of a song as well.

Anon: Mine is Fran Sandaza. Scored some important goals but was otherwise a bit mad. Feed Sandaza he will score!

Anon: Jeando Fuchs. Did not expect much at all, yet a fantastic midfielder who gave his all.