Pecos notches 11-10 triumph over Wolverines in 10 innings

May 4—TEXICO — Pecos and Texico played to a 9-9 tie through four innings on Thursday night, then waited a long time before anyone scored again in their District 6-2A baseball matchup.

It was still 9-9 through nine innings, but the Panthers scored twice in the top of the 10th and held on for an 11-10 victory over the Wolverines.

Sophomore Jesus Chavez went 3-for-3 at the plate for Texico with a double, two runs scored and two walks. He also took over on the mound during the Panthers' nine-run fourth, holding Pecos (13-11, 4-5 district) to two runs on 10 hits the rest of the way, with two walks and five strikeouts.

The Wolverines (8-12, 5-4) collected 15 hits, with senior Edgar Mendoza going 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and three runs scored and senior Daltyn Cain finishing 3-for-5 with a triple, five RBIs and a run scored. Meantime, sophomore Bryce Cooper was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and freshman Micky New added 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

In other Thursday baseball:

Grady 11-10, Cimarron 1-8 — In District 3-1A at Grady, the Bronchos (11-5, 4-5), ranked fourth in 1A by MaxPreps, used a pair of four-run innings to hold off the Rams (4-10, 1-8) and complete a doubleheader sweep.

Senior Zane Rush went 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs, freshman Andre Garcia was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and freshman Hays Rush tallied 2-for-3 and scored a run.

Cimarron posted 12 hits, led by freshman Andrew Gonzales with 3-for-3, a double, a home run and three RBIs and senior Dylan Atzberger with 2-for-5, a home run and three RBIs.

The opener was more lopsided, ending in 4 1/2 innings on the 10-run rule as Zane Rush tossed a one-hitter with seven walks and 10 strikeouts. Junior Deakin Ragland led the offense, going 3-for-3 with a double, six RBIs and two runs scored, while freshman Caden Croy added 2-for-2 and scored three times.

In area baseball action on Tuesday:

Loving 17, Elida 3 — The Falcons (15-2), ranked No. 2 in Class 2A by MaxPreps, scored six runs in the third and eight in the fifth in a non-district tilt at Elida halted after five frames by the 10-run rule.

Elida (7-6), which scored single runs in the third, fourth and fifth, was led by senior Teagan Norman, who went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, while sophomore Radlee Ferguson singled, walked and scored twice.

In District 4-1/2A softball, Dora (5-12, 0-11 district) dropped an 18-0 decision at home on Tuesday to Loving (19-2, 10-0), ranked second in Class 1-2A. The Lady Coyotes, who came into the week ranked 11th in 1-2A, were handed 16-1 and 19-5 losses on Thursday at Jal (11-12, 4-6).

Dora and Jal are slated to finish out the regular season with a Monday single tilt at Jal.