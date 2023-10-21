Pebble Hills, QB Gael Ochoa manhandles Franklin with huge first half

What turned into Pebble Hills' 56-14 dismantling of Franklin Friday night started 30 minutes late because of transportation issues surrounding the city's longest district road trip.

That was ironic on a night where the Spartans drove at will.

Behind UTEP-bound quarterback Gael Ochoa (328 passing yards, 100 rushing yards and six total touchdowns), who is blessed with weapons everywhere and the the ability to use all of them, Pebble Hills scored touchdowns on all eight drives its starters were in the game.

The defense gave up one big play early then were dominant, notching seven sacks as the Spartans improved to 7-2 overall, 5-2 in District 1-6A and stayed in the thick of the playoff race.

What they said

"Finally, we finally played four quarters," coach Mark Torres said. "It was a lot of fun. These guys put it together, I'm really proud of these guys.

"We were connecting. The executing has kind of been missing a little bit, we've been a hair off here and there over the past couple of weeks. For them to be in rhythm was refreshing."

Ochoa was excited that the offense hit on all cylinders.

"We played awesome," he said. "Both sides of the ball dominated and did what we had to do. It's a blast, a lot of fun knowing I can trust my guys and they can trust me. We built that bond in the offseason and it's paying off."

Stars of the game

Ochoa put up massive numbers with massive amounts of help. Marcus Torres scored touchdowns on three of his four catches and finished with 158 receiving yards.

Tailback Zereian Quarles also had three touchdowns, including a 93-yard touchdown run as part of his 127 rushing yards and a 12-yard reception that was one of Ochoa's five passing touchdowns.

The Spartan defense gave up a touchdown on Franklin's second possession when Cougar quarterback Shay Smith eluded them on 56-yard touchdown run, but were all over him the rest of the night, getting stops on six consecutive possessions while the lead ballooned to six touchdowns.

"They had one big play, they have a great player," coach Mark Torres said. Pebble Hills "stayed dialed in one play after another. The discipline is improving."

The Spartans had nothing to lament on a night when they played their most complete game of the season.

Up next

Pebble Hills heads home to the SAC to host Eastlake in a Thursday night kick. Franklin travels to Eastwood Friday.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Pebble Hills, Gael Ochoa manhandles Franklin with huge first half