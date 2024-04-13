Pebble Hills football welcomes new head coach Ryan Warner

EL PASO, T.X. – Pebble Hills welcomed new head coach, Ryan Warner in a celebration held on campus Friday morning.

The former Chaplin High School football coach joins the Spartans as the second head coach in program history.

Warner follows the departure of Mark Torres who served as the Pebble Hills head coach since the program began back in 2015.

Despite being a late addition to the staff only four months out from the start of the season, Warner has a clear vision on where he wants to bring this program.

“As far as my day one, the kids coming out, reaching out- to me that means they’re accepting,” said Warner. “So when they’re accepting of the new coach, hopefully they’re accepting of the philosophies and the standards that come with. The coaching philosophies and coaching style is we want to be fast pace. Everything we do, is physicality and grit, and that’s the message. It start with what you do after the season in January- how you approach your weight room, how you attack that in different phases.”

Big picture, Warner’s motto for this upcoming 2024 season is “no excuses.”

