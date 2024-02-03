Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Rory McIlroy fades as Scottie Scheffler makes move

Rory McIlory was given a two-shot penalty for an incorrect drop during his first-round 71

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am -11 L Aberg (Swe), T Detry (Bel), S Scheffler (US); -10 P Cantlay (US); -9 E Grillo (Arg), M Pavon (Fra), J Thomas (US) Selected others: -7 C Morikawa (US), M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -5 J Rose (Eng); -3 T Fleetwood; +1 R McIlroy (NI) Leaderboard

Rory McIlroy is 12 shots off the lead at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after shooting a two-over-par 74 in the second round.

The Northern Irishman carded three bogeys, a double bogey and three birdies to slip to one over overall.

American world number one Scottie Scheffler shares the lead with Sweden's Ludvig Aberg and Belgian Thomas Detry, the first-round leader, on 11 under.

Scheffler carded an 64 which included eight birdies in California.

Aberg went round in 65 and Detry, who led by one stroke overnight, 70. American Patrick Cantlay is one shot further back on 10 under.

England's Matthew Fitzpatrick is seven under after shooting a 68, Justin Rose is five under thanks to a round of 71 and Tommy Fleetwood's 72 kept him on three under.