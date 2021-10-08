Pebble Beach opens new restaurant at Tiger Woods' golf course
The New Jersey Devils' preseason game against the New York Islanders was canceled Thursday night due to a power outage in part of Prudential Center. After consulting with the NHL and the Islanders, it was decided that conditions were unsuitable for both teams and the game was canceled. The Islanders are 3-0-1 and close the preseason on Saturday at the New York Rangers.
Rahm is trying to equal Ballesteros' mark of winning the Spanish Open three times.
Michigan Wolverines football lost one of its 2022 commitments, with Tampa (Fla.) Gaither four-star defensive end Mario Eugenio deciding to back out of his pledge and announcing his intentions Thursday morning.
Ricardo Pepi and the United States men's national team shook off a goal-shy first half in the USMNT's 2-0 win over Jamaica in Austin, Texas, on Thursday.
"There is a towering cloud of suspicion hanging over this iconic Scottish property," said Nick Flynn, the legal director at the advocacy group Avaaz.
Denny Hamlin is the only safe driver as NASCAR field shrinks to 8 on Sunday.
Bummer, but onto the next.
Florida football lost its only tight end recruit in the class of 2022 to the Stanford Cardinals.
Mickelson has played Timuquana once in the past, a round set up by long-time friend and attorney Glenn Cohen which included Tim Tebow.
AT&T is reportedly a 'crucial source of funds' for the far-right One America News Network
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers was happy to see the 3-pointers attempted by Seth Curry and the entire team.
“Monday morning was like maybe a feel of a major championship."
Justin Herbert and Baker Mayfield are at the helm of 3-1 teams as the Los Angeles Chargers host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Herbert is second in the league with 113 completions and continues to be the darling of the Los Angeles fan base as the Chargers are off to their best start in seven years. The Bolts have a short week to prepare after Monday night's 28-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Northern California wildfires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias as they swept through groves of the majestic monarchs in the Sierra Nevada, an official said Wednesday. “It's heartbreaking," said Christy Brigham, head of resource management and science for Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks. The lightning-caused KNP Complex that erupted on Sept. 9 has burned into 15 giant sequoia groves in the park, Brigham said.
Maya Yoshida confronted Saudi Arabia fans and later accused them of making "discriminatory gestures" after defeat left Japan in danger of missing the World Cup for the first time since 1994.
The honeymoon is definitely over. Less than nine months after taking office with the most votes ever received by a presidential candidate, President Joe Biden’s approval rating has hit a new low as a majority of those surveyed question his administration’s competence. A Quinnipiac Poll released Thursday shows the 46th president’s job approval rating stands at 38% positive to 53% negative. This ...
The LPGA will move its first major of the season from California to Texas after 2022 under a new six-year deal that will shift the event from its April date.
Taking a look at which big favorites might get tripped up during Week 5 of the NFL season.
Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will take their rivalry onto the course when they go head-to-head in the latest installment of golf's "The Match" next month.
Les Bleus fell behind to first-half goals from Yannick Carrasco and Romelu Lukaku.