Pebble Beach opens new restaurant at Tiger Woods' golf course

Associated Press

Justin Herbert and Baker Mayfield are at the helm of 3-1 teams as the Los Angeles Chargers host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Herbert is second in the league with 113 completions and continues to be the darling of the Los Angeles fan base as the Chargers are off to their best start in seven years. The Bolts have a short week to prepare after Monday night's 28-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.