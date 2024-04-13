Peaster edges Brock in 9-inning thriller

Apr. 12—PEASTER — Earlier this season, the Brock Lady Eagles defeated the Peaster Lady Greyhounds 7-4 at Brock. The sequel to the finale of the storied rivalry between these two schools more than lived up to the hype, it became an instant classic for both teams and their respective fanbases to remember.

Ultimately, after Brock built and held onto a 4-0 lead throughout most of the game, the Lady 'Hounds were able to mount a comeback that eventually culminated in a walk-off RBI single for junior Katelyn Ruddy, who's hit delivered the exclamation mark of a 5-4 come from behind win for Peaster in nine intense innings.

Brock's star junior catcher Mia Richards, a Wichita State commit, opened the action by smoking a two-run homer over the fence that put the visitors in front by a pair of runs early. In the third inning, Carsyn Cullum and Carson Presti hit back-to-back singles, Richards drew an intentional walk and Mylee Cedillo drew a bases-loaded walk that stretched the lead to 3-0 in the third inning.

Throughout most of the first six innings of the game, Lady Eagles senior pitcher Melanie Middleton kept the Peaster bats relatively quiet in an impressive showing. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Brock still held onto a 3-0 advantage until Cedillo came up to the plate again with the bases loaded. In this at bat, she was hit by a Peyton Kreh pitch, which increased Brock's run total to four.

However, Peaster began to mount its rally in the bottom of the same inning.

Junior centerfielder Rainee Layton got the home team on the board with a bases-loaded RBI groundout, and sophomore Hannah Wiley's sacrifice fly in the ensuing at bat trimmed Brock's lead to 4-2. After that, an infield error scored one more for Peaster, which put the score at 4-3 in favor of the visitors entering the seventh inning.

The Lady Eagles could not manufacture the winning run in the seventh inning, giving Peaster a chance to tie the game or walk it off. Sophomore Melo Holt reached base on a single and eventually scored the tying run, courtesy of a Lexie Nelms RBI bunt single. The tying run prompted Brock head coach Taylor Willmer to substitute Lily Springstead for Middleton. However, Peaster eventually loaded the bases with no outs, and Willmer asked Middleton if she wanted the ball at that moment. The fierce competitor took the mound once more and, in a gutsy effort, was able to force a flyout to left field, which was rifled in from the outfield to Richards at home plate, who tagged the potential winning run out at home in a close play. Middleton recorded a clutch strikeout following the impressive double play to force the game into extra innings.

After a scoreless eighth inning and top of the ninth, Peaster had another chance to end the pivotal district contest. With two outs against them and the bases loaded, Ruddy stepped up to the plate after hitting a single in her last at bat. This time, she delivered the biggest hit of the game to allow the home team to emerge with a 5-4 walk-off victory.

The Lady 'Hounds, who could finish as high as first place in the district, will take the field again at 5 p.m. Tuesday at home against Millsap. The Lady Eagles, who are still squarely in the playoff mix, will try to bounce back at 5 p.m. Tuesday at home against Eastland.