Pearson, Sule power Texas State past Appalachian State 82-57

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) -- Nijal Pearson scored 22 points and Alonzo Sule added 18 off the bench as Texas State routed Appalachian State 82-57 on Saturday.

Junior forward Quentin Scott had 11 points, six rebounds and three assists in his first career start for Texas State (10-8, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference). Sule, a sophomore, also had six rebounds and two assists. He made 7 of 8 shots.

Mason Harrell scored 15 points, 12 in the first half as the Bobcats shot 63% and built a 41-20 halftime lead. Pearson scored 14 points, with 4-of-7 3-pointers, as Texas State quickly went up by 29 and led by at least 22 the rest of the way.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Justin Forrest had 23 points for the Mountaineers (9-9, 3-4). James Lewis Jr. added seven rebounds.

Texas State plays at Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday. Appalachian State plays Arkansas State at home on Thursday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com