Pearson scores 27 as Texas State beats Arkansas State 69-64

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) -- Nijal Pearson had 27 points as Texas State defeated Arkansas State 69-64 on Saturday.

Eric Terry had 10 points for Texas State (17-10, 10-6 Sun Belt Conference), which has won four straight at home. Isiah Small added eight rebounds.

Arkansas State scored 13 points in the first half and trailed 31-13 at halftime. Fifty-one points in the second half were not enough to overcome the Bobcats.

Texas State is tied with Georgia Southern for third place behind Little Rock (12-4) and Georgia State (11-5).

Caleb Fields had 19 points for the Red Wolves (15-12, 7-9), who have lost five consecutive games. Jerry Johnson added 14 points and six rebounds. Marquis Eaton had 12 points.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Red Wolves this season. Texas State defeated Arkansas State 70-67 on Jan. 4.

Arkansas State returns home to play Louisiana-Monroe on Wednesday. Texas State hosts Georgia Southern on Thursday.

