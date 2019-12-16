Pearson lifts Texas St. past Bethany (Kan.) 117-65

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) -- Nijal Pearson had a season-high 30 points as Texas State routed Bethany (Kan.) 117-65 on Sunday.

Texas State is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

The 117 points were a season best for Texas State (7-4), which also posted a season-high 21 assists.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Dalton Smyres had 12 points for the Swedes. Isiah Saenz added eight assists.

Texas State matches up against Georgia Southern on the road on Thursday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com