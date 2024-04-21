Pearson hat trick powers Monsters over Marlies, 4-3

Apr. 20—Justin Pearson notched a hat trick to lead the Monsters to a 4-3 win April 20 over the Marlies in Toronto.

The last of Pearson's three tallies on the night, and his 10th of the season, at 16:20 of the third period proved to be necessary cushion as the Marlies got a goal from Alex Steeves at 18:01 for the final margin.

Jet Greaves had 39 saves to keep the Monsters in front despite being severely outshot, 42-24.

Tyler Angle had the other goal for Cleveland at 13:10 of the second.

The Calder Cup playoffs-bound Monsters will close the regular season April 21, remaining in Toronto for a back-to-back against the Marlies. Puck drop is at 4 p.m.