Pearson, Benjamin boost UAB past Montevallo 75-63

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Tamell Pearson scored 16 points and Jalen Benjamin added 14 as UAB defeated Montevallo 75-63 on Saturday night.

Kassim Nicholson added 10 points for the Blazers (5-4).

Montevallo was within 12 points, 51-39, with 15 minutes, 27 seconds remaining in the second half. Later in the half, with UAB leading 57-44, the Blazers went on a brief 7-2 run to extend their lead to 20 points. The Falcons climbed back to within 69-57 with 3:21 remaining, then Benjamin drained a 3-pointer to put the Blazers up by 15 with 2:54 remaining.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ivan Smith had 14 points for the Division II Falcons. Xavier Malcom and Cedric Jackson added 12 points apiece.

UAB plays North Alabama at home on Tuesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com