Pearsall pick one of USA TODAY Sports’ most questionable in first round

The first round of the 2024 NFL draft had a few surprises, some of which were well-received while others were not. One former Florida Gator got the late call on Thursday night in a shocking leap into the Day 1 docket.

The San Francisco 49ers selected wide receiver Ricky Pearsall with the 31st pick, which was around 20 slots earlier than most mocks had him. While the Gator Nation cheered on his good fortune, many among the sports media were critical of the pick.

USA TODAY Sports writer Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz penned up his list of most questionable picks in the first round, which had Pearsall at No. 7 out of a total of seven.

“The name no one saw coming on Day 1 was Pearsall, who claimed his first-round space ahead of some more high-profile pass catchers,” he begins. “With his quick cuts and knack for finding soft spots in zone coverage, he figures to be the kind of slot target who could thrive in a Kyle Shanahan offense.”

Middlehurst-Schwartz continues by breaking down the 49ers’ receiver room situation.

“Justifying this draft spot, however, will be tricky as Pearsall competes for passes with Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle. While his arrival provides some flexibility for the future as Aiyuk heads into the final year of his contract while seeking an extension, he might be a bit of a luxury for a team that appears so close to finally reaching the Super Bowl summit. And given the abundance of promising receivers still yet to hear their names called, San Francisco might have been wise to look elsewhere with its top choice or trade back.”

Round 2 kicks off on Friday at 7 p.m. ET and the draft concludes on Saturday starting at noon ET. NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes will be broadcasting the event; coverage is also available to stream live on NFL+.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire