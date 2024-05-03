What Pearsall believes Green will bring to 49ers defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and cornerback Renardo Green played at rival colleges, and now the 49ers' top two 2024 NFL draft picks will see a lot of each other during the offseason program and regular-season practices.

During an appearance on 95.7 The Game's "Morning Roast" on Thursday, Pearsall was asked about Green and their matchups during the Florida-Florida State games over the last few years.

"He's a very talented player," Pearsall told hosts Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky. "I don't think we matched up against each other too many times, to be honest. But he's a very talented player. He's very physical. I think that's a really good pickup for us. I think he's going to benefit on the defense. He's going to bring that physicality. He's going to bring that 49ers' [defensive] mentality with him."

The 49ers used the No. 31 overall pick to add Pearsall to their wide receivers group, and on Day 2 of the draft, they took Green with the No. 64 overall pick, beefing up their defensive secondary.

Pearsall and Green will get to know each other better when 49ers draft picks and undrafted signees report to Santa Clara for the start of rookie minicamp on Thursday, May 9, with the first practice coming on Friday, May 10.

