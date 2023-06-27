Pearland Dawson 2024 DE Edward Smith commits to Texas Tech football
The Texas Tech football team received another commitment to its 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday.
Edward Smith, a 6-foot-6, 250-pound defensive end from Glenda Dawson High School in Pearland, announced his commitment to the Red Raiders via Twitter. The nearly two-minute video shows Smith training on a football field before he takes off a sweatshirt to reveal a Tech t-shirt.
"I'm coming home," Smith said in the video.
What y’all been waiting for… #Committed pic.twitter.com/8jnVhsUXYR
— Eddy”Ghost”Smith (@Eddy_Smith99) June 27, 2023
Smith is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports. He took an official visit to Lubbock earlier this month.
During the 2022 season, Smith compiled eight tackles for a loss of yards and a pair of sacks, earning first-team all-district accolades as a junior.
Smith chose over offers from Oklahoma State, Baylor, Colorado and Houston, among others.
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Pearland Dawson 2024 DE Edward Smith commits to Texas Tech football