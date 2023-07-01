The Texas Tech football team added another commitment to its 2024 recruiting class.

Ashton Hampton announced his commitment to the Red Raiders via social media on Saturday. Hampton is rated a three-star defensive back by 24/7Sports and held offers from the likes of Houston, Missouri and Oregon State.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound safety visited the Red Raiders earlier this month. He compiled five interceptions and nine pass breakups to go with 53 tackles for Pearland High School last season.

Hampton becomes the second Pearland native to commit to the Red Raiders this week, joining defensive end Edward Smith of Pearland Dawson, who committed on Thursday. Defensive lineman Charles Anderson, also of Pearland Dawson, is also part of the 2024 class for the Red Raiders.

Earlier this week, Odessa receiver Ivan Carreon flipped his commitment from Tech to Oklahoma. Hampton's commitment puts the 2024 recruiting class back at 14 players.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Pearland 2024 DB Ashton Hampton commits to Texas Tech football