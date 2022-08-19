Pearl Gonzalez set to make professional boxing debut at Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing

Pearl Gonzalez has competed in MMA and bare-knuckle – and is set to add boxing to the list.

Friday forJorge Masvidal’s boxing promotion Gamebred Boxing, Gonzalez (0-0) will make her pro boxing debut against Danielle Wynn (0-0). The event takes place at Biloxi Civic Center in Biloxi, Miss., and streams on UFC Fight Pass.

Gonzalez, 36, is a former UFC fighter and Invicta title challenger. In February 2020, she pivoted to bare-knuckle boxing. Under the BKFC banner, she went 1-1 with a win over Charisa Sigala and a loss to Britain Hart. Gonzalez has not competed since the loss, which took place in November.

Not having competed since March and in the midst of legal troubles for an alleged assault of rival Colby Covington, Masvidal has remained active as a promoter. His “Gamebred Promotions” serves as an umbrella for three promotions: Gamebred Boxing, Gamebred FC, and Jorge Masvidal’s iKon FC.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie