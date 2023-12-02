Pearl football coach Justin Hunter announces resignation after four seasons

Pearl football coach Justin Hunter on social media Friday that he is stepping down after four seasons.

In a statement, Hunter said: "On January 31, 2020 I became the Head Football Coach at Pearl High School after serving 6 years under Coach John Perry. It was a dream come true. I have literally lived a dream the last 4 years. There has been some bumps along the way but I have always been 'living a dream.' Our kids have grown up here and this has been home. We have bled blue and gold for the past 10 years.

"... Today was one of the toughest days.. telling our team that I was stepping down as Head Football Coach. It was extremely emotional but it was the right thing for me and my family. Thank you to the administration and board for supporting me to 'live a dream' the last several years. Thank you to Mr. Richard Smithhart who has been an unbelievable Athletic Director, whom I have learned so much from. Thank you to all of Pearl for making Friday nights in Ray Rogers Stadium electric.

"Most importantly, thank you to the student athletes who bought in and allowed us to coach them and teach them life lessons through the game of football. It has been a great ride and I know God has big things planned for Pearl Football and for my family & me."

Pearl went 21-26 under Hunter and reached the playoffs three years, making it to the second round once, which was this year an ended in a loss to Brandon 42-25.

Hunter has not announced any future plans as of yet, and the school has not sent out a statement regarding Hunter's departure.

Michael Chavez covers high school sports, among others, for the Clarion-Ledger. Email him at mchavez@gannett.com or reach out to him on X, formerly Twitter @MikeSChavez.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Pearl football coach Justin Hunter leaves program after four years