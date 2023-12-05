How Pearl-Cohn's Keshawn Tarleton went from disappointment to Mr. Football winner, TSSAA champion

It wasn’t Keshawn Tarleton’s fault, but he took it that way.

The Pearl-Cohn quarterback was knocked out of last year’s TSSAA football Class 4A state championship game after a hard hit on the last series. In the final seconds, there was just enough time for a Hail Mary pass that, if it reached the end zone, would have won the Firebirds a title.

But Tarleton didn’t get to throw it. The pass from backup Terence McGlory was intercepted.

“That motivated me a lot. I felt like at that moment, I let my team down, just let Nashville down, period,” said Tarleton, who watched Anderson County leave Chattanooga with a 34-30 victory and the state title. “That made me want to go harder in the weight room and off the field to perfect the little things.”

Whatever he did, it worked during his senior season.

Tarleton was named Class 4A Mr. Football on Tuesday, days after he helped lead the Firebirds to their first TSSAA football championship since 1997. Pearl-Cohn defeated Upperman 36-27 for the Class 4A title Saturday and finished 15-0.

He’s the second Pearl-Cohn player to win the honor in three seasons. Barion Brown, now at Kentucky, won it in 2021.

Tarleton’s teammate, running back and linebacker Zeion Simpson-Smith, was also a finalist this year.

“We joked around a lot about who was going to win it,” Tarleton said. “He always said it was going to be me, but I always said it was going to be him.”

More: Pearl-Cohn football's state championship a golden moment 26 years in making | Kreager

Tarleton threw for 2,294 yards and 35 touchdowns with four interceptions, including the playoffs. The Mr. Football awards only account for regular-season performance.

“I started reading the field better and being a better leader (after last year),” he said. “I tried to keep my team cool, not overthinking stuff if we get a flag. Just keeping my team calm in big situations.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football: Pearl-Cohn's Keshawn Tarleton named 4A Mr. Football