Pearl-Cohn football's state championship a golden moment 26 years in making | Kreager

CHATTANOOGA – Kentucky wide receiver and Pearl-Cohn alumnus Barion Brown made the trip from Lexington.

Principal Miriam Harrington was drenched, but all smiles while cheering from the Pearl-Cohn sideline. Even longtime public address announcer, Orlando "Catfish" Pender found a pass for the field level for this game.

They wanted to witness Pearl-Cohn's golden moment — something that had eluded the Firebirds since former Tennessee Vol John Henderson helped win the program state titles in 1996 and 1997 under former coach Maurice Fitzgerald.

Pearl-Cohn beat Upperman 36-27 Saturday at Finley Stadium in the Class 4A BlueCross Bowl of the TSSAA football championships. It was the program's first championship since 1997.

"They can't compare this team to the '97 team because big John Henderson made a difference. It's a new time now," Pender said.

Pearl-Cohn's state title is the first for Metro Nashville Public Schools since 2008 when Hillsboro defeated Maryville 10-7 at MTSU for the Class 4A.

It capped a 2023 Tennessee high school football season where two MNPS teams reached the BlueCross Bowls for the second straight year. East Nashville lost to Alcoa on Friday.

But Pearl-Cohn broke through with a title a day later, finishing 15-0 for the first time in school history.

"In some ways this is a feeling of relief," MNPS athletic director Mark North said. "We knew it was coming. It was only a matter of time. And we know it's coming again.

"The conversation has changed. We're moving forward.

"This is bigger than I can describe. Bringing home the elusive gold ball trophy is a goal for everybody."

Why Barion Brown came to TSSAA championships as fan

Brown made the trip from Lexington to Chattanooga to watch Pearl-Cohn play in the BlueCross Bowl the past two years. He wanted to see his former high school play and especially cheer for his coach Tony Brunetti

"Coach Brunetti is like another father to me," said Brown, a former Tennessee Titan Mr. Football winner. "He took me and made me become a man. I'd do anything in the world to see him succeed."

He drove three hours to Nashville from school, then another two hours to Finley Stadium.

"So I've been driving," Brown said. "I got in last night to Nashville and came down here (Saturday). I couldn't (miss this), not for anything in the world. I could not miss this."

Brunetti, 53, was full of emotion at the end of the championship game. He stepped up on the bleachers at midfield and celebrated, leading a cheer with fans.

It wrapped up Brunetti's 17th season with his first TSSAA football championship.

"Staying here almost gave me a heart attack, I'm not going to lie," said Brunetti, who had three previous state runner-up finishes. "But it's football.

"We're bringing (the gold ball) back to Nashville. It's been a long time. All of the community is fired up now. It's just not our zone. It's Metro. It's the pride of MNPS — but most definitely Pearl-Cohn High School."

Pearl-Cohn's state championship is the program's third. Fitzgerald won back-to-back in 1996 and 1997. The school had runner-up finishes in 2015, 2019 and 2022 under Brunetti.

"It was a great game both ways," said Fitzgerald, who watched the game on TV. "There is a reason both were 14-0. I think the football gods finally smiled on us. They finally won that elusive one."

What TSSAA championship means to Pearl-Cohn community

Pearl Cohn celebrates with their trophy after defeating Upperman in the Class 4A Championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Harrington was busy figuring out a championship celebration back in Nashville about 20 minutes after the Firebirds received their gold ball. She beamed with pride for a program she knows is special to Nashville.

"I'm so proud of Pearl-Cohn, for the city and Metro Nashville Public Schools, for us to bring it home for the whole district," Harrington said. "About five or six years ago we came up with PC Pride. That E in pride stands for endurance. We want to make sure that we finish whatever we start.

"This team has really taken on the complete meaning of it."

In the process, it showed that at a time where school vouchers have become a hot topic in Tennessee, students can succeed on the athletic field as MNPS students.

"This is big for the city," said 10-year Pearl-Cohn assistant Andre Davis. "It's big. It's showing the kids, the youth, that it's possible to make it in the inner city. You don't have to go to a private school. You don't have to do anything outrageous.

"We can do it right here together."

