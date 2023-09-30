Pearl City remains undefeated in OIA Division II

Sep. 30—Trey Dacoscos threw for 150 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another to lead the undefeated Chargers (6-0, 5-0 OIA Division II ) over the Mustangs (2-3, 2-3 ).

Waialua 39, McKinley 6 Senior Zayne Kalulu scored on offense and defense and Rayden Wilson had one of three combined interceptions returned for a touchdown to help the Bulldogs (3-4, 2-3 OIA Division II ) keep their playoff hopes alive with a victory over the Tigers (0-6, 0-5 ).

Sophomore quarterback Emery Abilla threw for 186 yards, including a 16-yard TD pass to Jayvie Arellano, and Kalulu returned an interception 74 yards for a score and ran for a 2-yard TD for Waialua.

Makana Williams returned an interception 88 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter for McKinley's only score.

Waipahu 63, Castle 7 Sophomore Elijah Mendoza threw for a school-record 386 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Marauders (3-3, 3-1 OIA ) past the Knights (1-4, 0-4 ) for their third consecutive win after starting the year 0-3.

Eric Stephens caught three passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns and Anieli Teleaai rushed for 68 yards and two TDs in the win.

Mendoza played the whole game at quarterback and threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jhonathan Kekua-Cobb in the final minute with the Marauders already leading 56-7 to set the school record.

Ryder Kapuwai-Mapu caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Nai Kalauokaaea in the final minute of the third quarter for the only score for the Knights.