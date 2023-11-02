Peaky Blinders star Stephen Graham joins Celebrity Gogglebox special

Eamonn M. McCormack - Getty Images

Peaky Blinders star Stephen Graham will appear on Celebrity Gogglebox's Stand Up To Cancer special.

The Boiling Point actor will be on the couch alongside his wife and Whitechapel star Hannah Walters, as well as their children Grace and Alfie.

Announcing the news on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) alongside a picture of the family, Gogglebox wrote: "Say hello to actors Stephen Graham, Hannah Walters and their children Grace and Alfie, who will be joining Gogglebox for this Friday's SU2CUK special!"

They will join Absolutely Fabulous icon Jennifer Saunders and her daughter Beattie Edmondson, whom Jennifer shares with her husband and The Young Ones actor Ade Edmondson.

Say hello to actors @stephengraham73, @hannahwalters74 and their children Grace and Alfie, who will be joining #Gogglebox for this Friday's @SU2CUK special! 👋📺👀 pic.twitter.com/uU5KXmRGcf — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) October 31, 2023

Further stars are set to be announced for the show, which will air on Channel 4 this Friday (November 3) at 9pm.

Stephen and Hannah both recently appeared in tense drama Boiling Point, which follows head chef Carly (Vinette Robinson) who strives to make a name for herself with new Dalston restaurant Point North following the death of her mentor.

It is based on the 2021 film of the same name, in which the couple both starred with Stephen appearing as head chef Andy, and Hannah as pastry chef Emily.

Hannah, who reprised her role for the TV adaptation, spoke to The Independent about working alongside her husband, praising their time together on set: "It's always gorgeous working with Mr G," she said. "We're just a bit silly, me and Stephen. There's lots of banter and we're a bit daft and a bit cuddly and, you know, we're best friends."

Stephen also recently appeared in Netflix police procedural Bodies, which sees four detectives in four different time periods of London investigating the same murder.

Based on Si Spencer's graphic novel, show creator Paul Tomalin praised Stephen for his performance in the show and how he brought the project together behind the scenes.

"He was on our 'yeah, right' pile. We had this bonkers story where he's in the future and I didn't think he would go for it, but he did. The reason, I think, was because he saw the relatability of the character and appreciated the madness. He made us feel like we knew what we were doing," he told Cosmopolitan.

"When you're writing for an actor of Stephen's calibre, you feel perilously exposed but it was fascinating watching him pull things back. We'd have long, red lines in huge bits of dialogue because his silence, eyes, performance and gesture carries a story."

Celebrity Gogglebox Stand Up To Cancer airs on Channel 4 on Friday, November 3, at 9pm.

