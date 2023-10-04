Peaky Blinders boss Steven Knight's new BBC drama gets first look at cast

The BBC has unveiled the first look at Peaky Blinders boss Steven Knight's new series This Town.

The six-part series is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer and features an impressive cast including Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery, For Life's Nicholas Pinnock and Rogue One's Geraldine James.

This Town sets its fictional story of a rock band's formation against the real political and social unrest of 1981.

BBC / Banijay Rights / Kudos

With violence and protests erupting across the country, a group of teenagers find a connection through music that may save them from succumbing to the tension surrounding them.

The series was one of the first projects filmed on location in Birmingham at creator Steven Knight's state-of-the-art film studio Digbeth Loc.

Knight has written and produced all six episodes, with Mercury Prize nominee Kae Tempest and their producer Dan Carey creating all-new songs for This Town.

The supporting cast includes Levi Brown (Loss and Return), Jordan Bolger (Peaky Blinders), Shyvonne Ahmmad (Annika), Ben Rose (Line of Duty) and Eve Austin (You).

It has been a very busy year for Steven Knight, as he's developing a Peaky Blinders movie on top of several other projects for TV.

His BBC adaptation of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations debuted earlier this year, and his upcoming war drama All the Light We Cannot See — directed by Stranger Things' Shawn Levy — premieres on Netflix next month.

The writer has the Elisabeth Moss-starring thriller The Veil in the pipeline for Hulu, as well as the Disney+ boxing drama A Thousand Blows on the way.

The latter project will be a reunion with Peaky Blinders star Stephen Graham as a dangerous boxer who tries to hold down two up-and-comers.

This Town will premiere on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer in 2024.

