What is Peacock? How to watch Wisconsin vs. Rutgers football game on NBC streaming site

After the media rights deal agreed upon this summer, the Big Ten has found itself interspersed on television. Fans of the conference are seeing games on Fox, CBS, and NBC throughout the year.

One of the interesting wrinkles, however, is the introduction of exclusive games on Peacock. While the NBC-owned streaming service was already involved in the college football world, it is generally as a simulcast for games airing on NBC (e.g. Notre Dame games).

Saturday's game will be Wisconsin vs. Rutgers, the first time in the 2023 college football season the Badgers will not be playing on a television channel. All told, Peacock ended up with 10 exclusive games: nine Big Ten matchups and a Notre Dame game.

Here's what to know about Peacock as Wisconsin gears up to play its streaming-only game against Rutgers.

What is Peacock?

Peacock — owned by Peacock TV LLC, a subsidiary of NBCUniversal — launched in 2020 as the network's dedicated streaming site. It's named after NBC's peacock logo.

It offers two streaming plans — Premium and Premium Plus — both of which offer live streaming of Big Ten games (free entry plans are no longer offered for potential Peacock subscribers). The plans cost $5.99 a month and $11.99, respectively.

Here is a complete list of Peacock-supported devices.

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Rutgers on Peacock

Wisconsin will not appear on a traditional cable TV channel in Week 6. The Badgers instead will play on the NBC streaming service. (Here's how to stream the game via the service).

The Week 6 game vs. Rutgers is Wisconsin's only streaming-only appearance of the season. The conference is playing games on Peacock on a rotational basis. This is Wisconsin's (and Rutgers') turn.

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers start time

Date: Oct. 7, 2023

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Wisconsin and Rutgers will play from Madison at 11 a.m. CT. The game will preceded by Peacock's kickoff show.

What Big Ten games are on Peacock?

With the Big Ten's recent TV deal, part of the contract was several Peacock-only games (nine from the Big Ten and one with Notre Dame, which has its own set of rules with NBC as a network partner). Michigan, Michigan State, and Penn State have already played on the network, with Ohio State and Wisconsin being other dominoes to fall. Wisconsin's turn is this week.

Games have been announced as the season has gone on. The opener was Michigan vs. East Carolina on Sept. 2, before Penn State got its turn on the streaming-go-round with Delaware. Michigan State vs. Washington was the most high-profile game yet, although the Spartans were dominated by the Huskies.

Date Matchup Result Sept. 2 Michigan vs. East Carolina Michigan 30, East Carolina 3 Sept. 9 Penn State vs. Delaware Penn State 63, Delaware 7 Sept. 16 Michigan State vs. Washington Washington 41, Michigan State 7 Sept. 16 Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan Notre Dame 41, Central Michigan 17 Oct. 7 Wisconsin vs. Rutgers TBD Oct. 14 Ohio State vs. Purdue TBD TBD Game featuring Iowa TBD

Wisconsin football schedule 2023

Date Game Saturday, Sept. 2 Wisconsin 38, Buffalo 17 Saturday, Sept. 9 Washington State 31, Wisconsin 22 Saturday, Sept. 16 Wisconsin 35, Georgia Southern 14 Friday, Sept. 22 Wisconsin 38, Purdue 17* Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Rutgers* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Iowa* Saturday, Oct. 21 at Illinois* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. No. 3 Ohio State* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Indiana* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Northwestern* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Nebraska* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Minnesota* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship (Indianapolis)

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why Wisconsin vs Rutgers football game is on Peacock in Week 6