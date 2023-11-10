What is Peacock? How to watch Tennessee-Wisconsin game basketball on NBC streaming site

Tennessee basketball will look for revenge against Wisconsin in the second game of the 2023-24 college basketball season after dropping the first game of the home-and-home series to the Badgers back in 2019.

The Vols are coming off an 80-42 win over Tennessee Tech in the first game of the season. Guard Dalton Knecht led the team in scoring with 17 points while freshman Freddie Dilione V poured in seven points, three rebounds and three assists, demonstrating poise and confidence in his college basketball debut.

The Badgers, meanwhile, took home a 105-76 victory over Arkansas State in their season opener. Guard Chucky Hepburn, who led the Badgers with 12.2 points per game and shot 40.5% on 3-pointers last season, poured in 20 points in his 30 minutes of game-time.

Tennessee will have to move the ball as they did against Tennessee Tech to overcome a staunch Wisconsin defense. Against Tennessee Tech, the Vols had 19 assists on 29 field goals. Big man Jonas Aidoo rejected four shots as the Vols amounted a whopping eight blocks. Aidoo's rim deterrence will be a major factor in slowing down Wisconsin's prolific scoring guards.

Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee and Wisconsin's game exclusively on Peacock, NBC's streaming platform:

What is Peacock?

Peacock is owned and operated by Peacock TV LLC, a subsidiary of NBCUniversal. The streaming service launched in 2020.

Peacock was part of the Big Ten's seven-year media rights deal worth $7 billion with Fox, CBS and NBC in 2022. As part of the deal, 30 college men's basketball games will air on Peacock this year, including Tennessee-Wisconsin, a home game for the Badgers

How to watch Tennessee-Wisconsin on Peacock

Tennessee's game against Wisconsin is available exclusively on Peacock. Tennessee is featured on the streaming service because it's traveling to Wisconsin (Peacock is not part of the SEC's media rights deal with ESPN).

Tennessee-Wisconsin start time

Date: Friday, Nov. 10

Time: 8 p.m. CT

The Vols and Badgers tip off at 8 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 10, from Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023

For full Tennessee schedule

Date Opponent Monday, Nov. 6 Tennessee 80, Tennessee Tech 42 Friday, Nov. 10 at Wisconsin Tuesday, Nov. 14 vs. Wofford Monday, Nov. 20 vs. Syracuse (Maui Invitational) Tuesday, Nov. 21 vs. No. 2 Purdue or No. 12 Gonzaga (Maui Invitational) Wednesday, Nov. 22 vs. TBD (Maui Invitational) Wednesday, Nov. 29 at No. 21 North Carolina Tuesday, Dec. 5 vs. George Mason

