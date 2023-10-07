How to find Peacock? How to watch Rutgers against the Wisconsin Badgers on Peacock?

On Saturday, Rutgers football (4-1, 1-1) will face off against the Wisconsin Badgers (3-1, 1-0) in their Week 6 matchup. The game will stream only on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s direct-to-consumer streaming service.

NBCUniversal partnered with the Big Ten Conference, and the streaming service offers discounts for students, alumni, and parents for new subscriptions to watch Big Ten football. Students are eligible for a discounted 12-month plan at $1.99 per month, and others will have access to an annual offer of $39.99 for 12 months.

How to watch on Peacock – Cheat Sheet

Rutgers and Wisconsin will kick off at noon ET on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

Here is how to watch the game on Peacock.

Step 1: Find or download the Peacock app on your device (Smart TVs, iPhones, Androids, Fire Sticks, Xbox, etc.) or head directly to PeacockTV.com to watch the game on a computer. You can find the app inside the App Store if you are searching on an Apple device. Step 2: Enter your email address to create a Peacock account. If you have a TV subscription that offers NBC, you can sign in with your TV subscription through the app. Step 3: Design a username and password for login purposes and enjoy Big Ten football!

