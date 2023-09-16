What is Peacock? How to watch Notre Dame 2023 games on NBC streaming site

Notre Dame is no stranger to NBC, which has been carrying the Fighting Irish football games since 1991. But in recent years, with the development of NBC's streaming service, Peacock, a few Irish games have become Peacock-exclusive, including today's matchup with Central Michigan.

This is the third consecutive year Notre Dame has played a Peacock-exclusive game, but thanks to the new Big Ten media deal, it's not just Notre Dame. In week one, Peacock carried Michigan vs. East Carolina, and in week two, the Peacock-exclusive was Penn State vs. Delaware.

The game is only available on streaming, so fans will not be able to access the game on NBC or traditional TV unless a subscription is purchased.

More: Watch Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan live on Peacock

Here is everything you need to know about Peacock ahead of Notre Dame's game against Central Michigan, including how to access it, how much it costs, and what time the game kicks off.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is NBC's direct-to-consumer streaming service that houses sports programming like college football and the Premier League in addition to TV shows and movies.

Peacock has two streaming plan options: Premium and Premium Plus. The Premium plan costs $5.99 a month, and the Premium Plus plan costs $11.99 a month. Both plans provide access to Notre Dame football games. Subscribers can watch every Notre Dame home game on Peacock throughout the season, even if the game is not a Peacock-exclusive game.

A number of different devices provide access to Peacock, including Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Google TV, PlayStations and more. A complete list can be found here. You can also purchase a subscription directly.

REQUIRED READING: Spencer Shrader's 'huge leg' is already tempting Notre Dame coaches

What time does Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday Sept. 16 at Notre Dame Stadium, exclusively on Peacock.

More: No. 11 Notre Dame football's depth chart for Central Michigan

Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 15

Spread: Notre Dame (-34.5)

Over/under: 51.5

Notre Dame 2023 schedule

Date Opponent / Score Saturday, Aug. 26 Notre Dame 42, Navy 3 Saturday, Sept. 2 Notre Dame 56, TSU 3 Saturday, Sept. 9 Notre Dame 45, NC State 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Central Michigan Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. No. 4 Ohio State Saturday, Sept. 30 at No. 20 Duke Saturday, Oct. 7 at Louisville Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. No. 5 USC Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Pittsburgh Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 22 Clemson Saturday, Nov. 11 BYE Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Wake Forest Saturday, Nov. 25 at Stanford

Central Michigan 2023 Schedule

Date Opponent / score Friday, Sept. 1 Michigan State 31, CMU 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 CMU 45, New Hampshire 42 Saturday, Sept. 16 at No. 11 Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 23 at South Alabama Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Eastern Michigan* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Buffalo* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Akron* Saturday, Oct. 21 at Ball State* Tuesday, Oct. 31 vs. Northern Illinois* Tuesday, Nov. 7 at Western Michigan* Wednesday, Nov. 15 at Ohio* Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Toledo*

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What is Peacock? Why Notre Dame 2023 games are on NBC streaming site