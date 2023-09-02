What is Peacock? How to watch Michigan, Michigan State 2023 games on NBC streaming site

No. 2 Michigan's 2023 college football season opener vs. East Carolina could be an eye-opening experience for Wolverines fans who want to see whether the program make its third consecutive College Football Playoff berth. MSU's Week 3 visit from No. 10 Washington could be equally illuminating

Provided, of course, fans know how to watch those games.

That's because neither of Michigan's Week 1 game vs. the Pirates or Michigan State's Week 3 game vs. the Huskies is on any traditional cable TV channel. Instead, they will be broadcast exclusively on NBCUniversal's dedicated streaming platform, Peacock. So cable subscribers won't be able to watch interim coach Jesse Minter fill in for the suspended Jim Harbaugh, or Michael Penix-led Washington take on the Spartans.

Here's everything you need to know about Michigan and Michigan State's Peacock-exclusive games in 2023, how to watch them and more to know about Peacock's role in Big Ten broadcasts moving forward:

What is Peacock?

Peacock is owned by Peacock TV LLC — a subsidiary of NBCUniversal — and serves as the network's dedicated streaming site. It is so named after NBC's traditional "peacock" logo. It offers two separate plans (Premium and Premium Plus), though new subscribers in 2023 will no longer have access to the free entry-level plan. The service is also supported on several devices.

The service, which launched in 2020, features series and film content from NBCUniversal studios, but also features third-party programming such as TV series, movies, news and sports. It is also part of the Big Ten's massive seven-year, $7 billion media rights deal, signed in 2022, that will see its games in myriad sports broadcast across CBS, NBC and Fox beginning in 2023 and running through the 2029-30 season.

How to watch Michigan, Michigan State games on Peacock

Michigan's game vs. ECU is only available via Peacock. The Wolverines' full 2023 broadcast schedule has yet to be determined but, ahead of Week 1, they have no further games scheduled for either Peacock or NBC (whose games will also simulcast on the streaming site).

What Big Ten games are on Peacock?

When the Big Ten announced its media rights deal with CBS, Fox and NBC/Peacock, it mentioned eight Peacock-exclusive regular-season football games as part of the deal. It also includes as many as 47 regular-season men’s basketball games (32 conference and 15 nonconference) and 30 regular-season women’s basketball games (20 conference and 10 nonconference).

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with (former commissioner) Kevin Warren and the Big Ten Conference on this robust package of sports,” Pete Bevacqua, Chairman of NBC Sports, said at the time. “With 'Big Ten Saturday Night' and 'Sunday Night Football' headlining each fall weekend in primetime on NBC and Peacock, along with our historic Notre Dame Football partnership, NBC Sports will be the home of premier games in college football and the NFL.

"In addition, with the rights to a wide range of Big Ten events, Peacock and NBC Sports will be a year-round destination for the best in college sports."

The first three football games in 2023 are ECU at Michigan in Week 1, Delaware at No. 7 Penn State in Week 2 and No. 10 Washington at Michigan State in Week 3. The remainder of the Peacock exclusives are to be determined.

Date Game Saturday, Sept. 2 ECU at No. 2 Michigan Saturday, Sept. 9 Delaware at No. 7 Penn State Saturday, Sept. 16 No. 10 Washington at Michigan State

Michigan football schedule 2023

Date Game TV Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. East Carolina Peacock Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. UNLV CBS Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Bowling Green Big Ten Network Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Rutgers* TBD Saturday, Sept. 30 at Nebraska* TBD Saturday, Oct. 7 at Minnesota* TBD Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Indiana* TBD Saturday, Oct. 21 at Michigan State* TBD Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE N/A Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Purdue* TBD Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 7 Penn State Fox Saturday, Nov. 18 at Maryland* TBD Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 4 Ohio State* Fox Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship Fox

Michigan State football schedule 2023

Date Game TV Friday, Sept. 1 vs. Central Michigan Fox Sports 1 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Richmond Big Ten Network Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. No. 10 Washington Peacock Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Maryland* TBD Saturday, Sept. 30 at Iowa* TBD Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE N/A Saturday, Oct. 14 at Rutgers* TBD Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. No. 2 Michigan* TBD Saturday, Oct. 28 at Minnesota* TBD Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Nebraska* TBD Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 3 Ohio State* NBC/Peacock Saturday, Nov. 18 at Indiana* TBD Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 7 Penn State* NBC/Peacock Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship Fox

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why Michigan, Michigan State games are on Peacock in 2023